Senior Platform Engineer

Be Part of the Electric Future with BP Pulse!

Do you want to help shape a sustainable future? BP Pulse, the UK’s fastest-growing EV charging network, is on a mission to achieve NetZero and revolutionize energy for a greener tomorrow. We aim to establish a global network of 100,000 EV charging points by 2030. To make this vision a reality, we need passionate technologists like you to join our dynamic team and drive innovation.

As a core member of the BP Pulse Platform Engineering team, you will be instrumental in building an exceptional engineering environment and culture on a global scale. You will collaborate closely with the Head of Platforms and Engineering Leads to inspire, lead, and develop your team, enabling them to meet our ambitious goals and expand into new regions.

Your role will involve working with peers in Digital, Hardware, Architecture, Delivery, QA, and Security to ensure the delivery of secure and scalable infrastructure. You will create a supportive environment where high-quality work is recognized and valued.

Key Responsibilities

Team Leadership : Lead and motivate a multidisciplinary team, fostering a culture that embodies BP's values.

: Lead and motivate a multidisciplinary team, fostering a culture that embodies BP's values. Delivery : Clear external obstacles, facilitate internal decision-making, and drive architecture and design decisions.

: Clear external obstacles, facilitate internal decision-making, and drive architecture and design decisions. Solution Design : Develop a technical vision that supports your customers' needs, ensuring continuous, safe, and reliable software delivery.

: Develop a technical vision that supports your customers' needs, ensuring continuous, safe, and reliable software delivery. Sustainability: Operate your systems in production, ensuring observability tools and mechanisms for escalation are in place.

Experience and Skills

Proven experience in leading and building a strong platform engineering team.

Expertise in cloud technologies and on-premises infrastructure.

Strong communication skills to engage with both technical and non-technical team members.

Experience in high-intensity environments, meeting deadlines, and managing technical debt.

Knowledge of AWS, Kubernetes, SAP, Amazon Connect, Salesforce, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions.

Understanding of IT operations, cyber risks, and data protection regulations.

Education and Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science or a relevant field, or equivalent certifications and experience in an infrastructure engineering role with at least 12 months of leadership experience.

Why Join BP Pulse?

At BP, we offer a flexible working policy (60% office, 40% home), an inclusive culture, and numerous benefits, including life and health insurance, medical care packages, and learning and development opportunities. We believe in the strength of diversity and are committed to creating an environment where everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Ready to Electrify Your Career?

Reinvent your career and help us meet the challenges of the future. If you're ready to be part of something electrifying, apply now!

Note: Experience with Kubernetes, AWS, and diverse coding languages is essential. Familiarity with service mesh technologies like Istio, global cloud scalability models, and a focus on DevEx and digital security are highly advantageous. Extensive FinTech experience, reliance on on-prem solutions, lack of team leadership experience, and Microsoft-heavy backgrounds may be less suitable for this role.

Apply now and power up your career with BP Pulse!



