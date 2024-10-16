Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Senior Platform Engineer

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Support architecture and design decisions by providing technical expertise, ensuring alignment with bp’s strategic objectives, and facilitating informed decision-making across teams.

by providing technical expertise, ensuring alignment with bp’s strategic objectives, and facilitating informed decision-making across teams. Develop and maintain reliable and scalable infrastructure , both cloud-based and on-premises, to support the continuous and safe delivery of software solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers.

, both cloud-based and on-premises, to support the continuous and safe delivery of software solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. Build and manage continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) pipelines , enabling efficient software development workflows, automated testing, and seamless production deployments.

, enabling efficient software development workflows, automated testing, and seamless production deployments. Ensure system observability and reliability by implementing monitoring tools and establishing clear escalation mechanisms for incident response, ensuring systems meet operational performance standards.

by implementing monitoring tools and establishing clear escalation mechanisms for incident response, ensuring systems meet operational performance standards. Maintain and optimize infrastructure through regular updates and security patches, ensuring compliance with security best practices and long-term sustainability.

through regular updates and security patches, ensuring compliance with security best practices and long-term sustainability. Collaborate with AI Center of Excellence to create infrastructure and processes that support cutting-edge AI systems, including both traditional machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI), to accelerate the deployment of AI-powered solutions.

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.

5 years as a Platform Engineer

Strong expertise in platform engineering and best practices

Expertise in cloud technologies and on-premises infrastructure , with practical experience in managing and deploying solutions in AWS or Azure environments.

, with practical experience in managing and deploying solutions in AWS or Azure environments. Strong interpersonal and communication skills to effectively engage and collaborate with both technical and non-technical team members, ensuring clarity and understanding across all collaborators.

to effectively engage and collaborate with both technical and non-technical team members, ensuring clarity and understanding across all collaborators. Proven experience in high-intensity environments , demonstrating the ability to meet tight deadlines, manage technical debt, and deliver reliable solutions under pressure.

, demonstrating the ability to meet tight deadlines, manage technical debt, and deliver reliable solutions under pressure. Proficient programming skills in scripting and automation languages, such as PowerShell, bash, or Python, for automating operational tasks and system configurations.

in scripting and automation languages, such as PowerShell, bash, or Python, for automating operational tasks and system configurations. Experience in MLOps and LLMOps practices , including building and managing pipelines for machine learning models and large language models, ensuring smooth deployment, scalability, and ongoing performance monitoring is an advantage

, including building and managing pipelines for machine learning models and large language models, ensuring smooth deployment, scalability, and ongoing performance monitoring is an advantage Ability to learn and adapt in ambiguous environments , with a proven capacity to navigate evolving challenges and continuously develop new skills as technologies and requirements change is an advantage

, with a proven capacity to navigate evolving challenges and continuously develop new skills as technologies and requirements change is an advantage Hands-on experience with cloud and infrastructure monitoring tools, such as Grafana, Grafana Loki, Splunk, AWS CloudWatch, Prometheus, ensuring system observability and performance tracking is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.