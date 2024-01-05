Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Business Support Group



The Market Development and Innovation (MD&I) team was created to be the integrator within T&S, driving and implementing the medium to long term strategic priorities of T&S and integrating with group strategy. MD&I is commodity and region agnostic. It consists of the Portfolio Management, Strategy, Data, Vista (innovation/technology), Early Talent, NOJV Creation and T&S HSE teams. MD&I is also accountable for developing T&S’s Sustainability Plans and ensuring we meet our Aims.Portfolio Management (PM) was established in 2021 in T&S. We aim to provide the strategic insights and tools to enable decision making and prioritisation to the T&S leadership team, so that T&S’s strategic, sustainability and financial delivery targets can be met.Whilst the PM vision, processes and approaches are evolving and iterating, we have delivered a number of projects to date – Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJVs): Global Hub, Operating model and Portfolio Review tool, PM Data Insights Tool, Sustainability Plans and Aim 3 roadmap – which need to be embedded and maintained into T&S BAU. In addition, there are areas of the T&S portfolio that still need to be developed such as our customer portfolio approach and change management. The PM Team leads cross-T&S projects and supports bp-wide projects.



Reporting into the VP T&S Portfolio Management, the Senior Portfolio Manager will focus on leading key projects to help develop and embed core portfolio work in T&S. The initial focus of this role will be to build and lead an effective T&S-wide governance process for NOJVs in Operate. As the governance process embeds into BAU, and as time allows prior to this, the Portfolio Manager will be required to identify and lead other projects important to PM and the Combined Leadership Team (CLT). The Manager will need to engage stakeholders across T&S and bp – commercial benches, Finance, MD&I, RC&S I&E, SS&V etc. – understanding strategies, competing priorities and data to develop credible processes and solutions. Candidates should be highly motivated, commercially minded, innovative self-starters with proven track records of delivery across multiple and competing stakeholders.

Lead NOJVs in Operate governance project, including:

Work with SVPs and NOJV Commercial team leads to establish systematic internal governance framework and lead initiatives to create global consistency to improve controls and drive value

Define NOJV reporting framework providing e.g. strategic updates, summarised shareholder decisions and external governance implications etc. Enhance T&S NOJV Portfolio Review Tool including metrics, new KPIs and equity valuation framework utilising bp Ventures PE methods

Act as an interface to NOJV Solutions, Cosec, E&C, Legal & HSE teams for NOJV governance, driving initiatives into T&S and leverage expertise as made available

Support T&S RPO forum expanded from NOJV Creation team governance. Ensure consistent focus and action on EMPs

Support NOJV Creation team to create lessons learned framework and deploy into T&S NOJV Hub ways of working

Drive pipeline reporting on prospective equity and MPP Projects for oversight

Identify new areas of focus for PM and work with VP of PM to develop roadmap to tackle them. Be PM tag into wider T&S or bp projects/working groups where time permits.

Work closely with VP NOJV Creation, Strategy Managers, Data Managers and other members of MD&I to ensure project alignment.

Support VP of Portfolio Management in production of briefing materials, reports and presentations as necessary.

Maintain an understanding of current business and competitive environments to support PM in project development.

Develop and maintain internal networks across T&S and other relevant bp entities to ensure alignment.

Strong background in Commercial, Finance & Risk or a Consultancy discipline, with breadth of experience across T&S or similar energy trader.

Experience in managing or governing NOJVs within a corporate context, including understanding of end-to-end lifecycle of an NOJV, the key risks associated with them, value drivers, exit strategies and how these show up within a T&S context. For example, experience in partner relationship management (e.g. internal to bp Asset Manager or RPO role), has undertaken director roles or managed the governance of a portfolio of NOJVs.

Understanding of underlying [NOJV and other] Operating Policies and Procedures and how they are interlinked, to support the development of a global governance framework to enable NOJV performance measurement through KPIs and decision-making structure and transparency.

Able to link strategic concepts to quantitative data to enable performance tracking and insights over time and identify strategic interventions at a portfolio level to enable course correction or support executive decision making.

Excellent track record of delivering projects and/or working to deadlines, with strong written and verbal communication skills.

Experience in establishing strong relationships, building up trust and collaborating across organisational boundaries, and able to manage, influence and challenge a broad range of stakeholders. Using this to build and maintain a strong network.

Self motivated, highly driven and able to work independently, whilst possessing the interpersonal and decision-making skills, coupled with sound commercial judgement.

Able to lead and work on multiple simultaneous projects.

Strong analytical skills and experience synthesizing complex data from multiple sources into clear consistent structures. Strong character, willing to speak up and challenge existing processes and assumptions at senior levels.

Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite of products

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



