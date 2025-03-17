Senior Power Originator

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Responsible for delivering transaction origination and execution, including power purchase and sale agreements, complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in order to maximize value to bp.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver against financial performance targets through new and innovative deals focusing on effectively managing the risks of our customers.

Oversee deal assurance and internal approval processes, ensuring deals and transactions deliver on both contractual intent as well as BP's expectations and identifying and implementing process improvements.

Drive business development by leading the delivery of transactions and deals that expand BP's portfolio and target emerging customer bases, leading the prospecting, origination and execution of targeted new business opportunities.

Build and maintain long-term, strategic relationships internally and externally to ensure compliance, drive efficiencies and identify and pursue new opportunities.

Ensure personal compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Understand, monitor current market conditions, identify opportunities for new transactions.

Essential Experience and Attributes

Minimum 15+ years experience in the energy trading and marketing sector, specifically power markets and business development.

Experience in delivering commercial solutions and understanding key value drivers in the power and renewables sector.

Strong communication and influencing skills coupled with a track record of delivery through action-orientated and value-based decisions; demonstrating relationships built on trust and commitments kept.

Strong leadership, influencing and collaboration skills working across organizational lines

Comfortable leading through ambiguous circumstances without clearly defined parameters yet results and deadline oriented.

Demonstrated track record of successfully dealing with both internal and external collaborators.

The ability to quickly identify where value and risks are in potential transactions coupled with the judgement to enhance value while mitigating risk.

Other relevant skills

Managing negotiations pertaining to complex structured transactions and the team of people required in order to successfully land these types of opportunities.

Familiarity with credit, collateral and 1st lien structures for power generation assets.

Strong analytical and technical skills to include deal structuring modeling and valuation, coupled with the ability to understand complex data sets.

Developing and implementing market penetration strategies in order to respond to changing market conditions.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($126,000 - $234,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint Venture Structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.