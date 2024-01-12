Senior Pressure Systems Integrity Engineer - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About the roleThe Senior Pressure Systems Engineer supports the Pressure System Integrity (PSI) delivery services lead in defining, delivering & monitor performance of world class PSI strategies & anomalies identification/management for our operating assets following best in class risk based inspection methodology & NDT techniques. Responsible for defining integrity strategies, monitor their execution, assess inspection results, identify anomalies & their risk categorization & mitigation, & monitor anomalies to completion in due time & quality.This is a technical role with leadership accountabilities, expected to proactively engage with other fields, sub-functions, & contractors to resolve PSI challenges across multiple regions.The role is expected to also drive capability growth within the more junior members of the team, acting as a technical & cultural role model, striving for the systemic management of integrity at all times,Adherence to the bp Operating Management System (OMS) & safety leadership principles to build a purposeful, winning, & caring culture.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Lead the whole RBI life cycle

Developing & implementing Integrity Management programs including inspection processes, fit for purpose assessments, risk-based assessments (RBA/IB), inspection & monitoring programs.

Stewardship of world-class & standard implementation of the defined Integrity Management workflows across all regions

Perform & guide PSIEs in Fitness-for-Service, Remaining Life Assessment, Risk Assessment, & other key engineering calculations in support of IM workflows.

Develop Equipment Strategies & prepare statements of inspection requirements (SOIR) which align with RBI outputs & IM performance standards.

Coordinates with maintenance planning team & help prioritize inspection execution

Ever-greening the RBI in collaboration with Corrosion, Chemistry & Process Field.

Ensure that the Anomaly Management Process for the assigned region is performed in an efficient & timely manner.

Provide expert guidance related to risk assessment, mitigation & prioritization, life extension, repair plan development, & deferral management.

Provide guidance & support to the Deferral Management Workflow as it relates to PSI related activities including inspection execution, fabric maintenance & anomaly management.

Provide expert guidance & support to the Fabric Maintenance process including external corrosion assessment & mitigation, work scope development, resource planning & prioritization.

Support the implementation of Region's & TSI’s IM Self Verification processes.

Champion a culture of data driven decisions, & efficiency on the use of data: Data analytics, digital tools/ technologies & operationalize upgraded work practices through digital transformation

Responsibilities - People & business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules & process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures & raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, & analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Support staff development of junior engineers

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field

Must have certifications:

Professional accreditation in either Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Preferred education/certifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field around materials, corrosion, mechanical, chemical engineering

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10-15 years of relevant technical field experience in PSI

Must have experiences/skills:

Deep subject area expertise on NDE, inspection methods, coverage requirements, inspection frequency, inspection effectiveness, data analysis, & inspection management processes, tools, & metrics.

Certification or in-depth knowledge with relevant inspection codes & standards API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, 581, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN & ANSI.

Certification or in-depth knowledge NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BSI ISO Standards, AWS/ CSWIP/ ASNT NDT Techniques

Working knowledge in key sections of ASME Sec Div. 1/2, ASME Sec V, ASME Sec IX, ASME Sec Il, ASME B31.3/ B31.1/B31.4/ B31.8, ASME PCC-2

Experienced with RBI technology, fitness for service assessments & failure investigation techniques, Anomaly Management, Fabric Maintenance, Corrosion Evaluations & Remaining Life Studies & failure investigation techniques.

Relevant field experience with PSI engineering for O&G processing facilities

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation, cathodic protection, coating excellence, & current with all mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Proven ability in practical application of company & industry engineering standards & practices for O&G mechanical equipment

Field experience & technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, reliability, & operation of O&G facilities.

Deep understanding of the principles & procedures pertaining to risk management & plant integrity

Experience in creating new value through the formation & delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

Ability & confidence to engage with & influence senior leadership on technical matters.

People leadership, collaboration & an ability to network & influence across organizational boundaries

Familiar with process design, process safety & operating conditions of typical O&G units

Fluent in English, written & oral.

Good to have experiences/skills:

Full cycle risk-based inspection implementation for at least 1 plants or units including data collection (coordinating inputs from Process/ Operations/ Engineering/ Maintenance), damage mechanism evaluation, consequence evaluation, risk threshold identification & mitigation ruleset development

Background in mechanical design, selection, fabrication & quality assurance of pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping systems, valves, & pressure relief devices

UKAS accreditation

Customer service approach

Advanced knowledge of working with Agile principles & tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization

You will work with

Regional Integrity Management, Maintenance, TAR, Projects & Production Teams

Regional Inspection execution squads & contractors

bp TSI Maintenance teams

External Vendors

External & Internal Audit & Safety partners

Shift : Standard.

Travel requirement : up to 10%



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.