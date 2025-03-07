Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Shift Time: 5.30 PM - 2.30 AM / 7.30 PM - 4.30 AM IST

About the role:



The Senior Price Book Coordinator will have the overall responsibility of implementing marketing initiatives by analyzing, refining and communicating information regarding cost and retail. This position will gather pricing and product information from suppliers, maintaining databases while providing internal and external support.

What you will deliver

• Maintain Price Book information for distributors as assigned

• Build and maintain database needed for electronic price book, shelf tags, planograms, rewards and rebates

• Oversee analysis and correction of invoices, auto-replenish, inventory

• Provide support cross-functionally with reporting, pricing, supplier opportunities, invoicing and technical issues

• Collaborate cross-functionally for functionality testing, monthly funding info

• Collaborate with Price Book System & Process Manager for process improvement and team training

• Coach cross-functionally on Price Book issues

• Perform other duties as assigned.

Experience and Qualifications:

Ability to meet deadlines

• Ability to effectively communicate to all levels of the organization

• Ability to effectively manage multiple projects and priorities

• Strong planning and organizational skills

• High energy and strong work ethic

• Effective written and verbal communication & training skills

• Positive attitude and partnership skills

• Strong attention to detail

• Possess basic accounting skills

• Ability to set appropriate goals and realize accomplishments

• Ability to take initiative and work independently of close supervision

• Ability to synthesize information and draw actionable conclusions from it

• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, Outlook

• Understanding of query tools, specifically Access, Power Apps

• Understanding of call tracking systems such as Service Channel, Service Now

• Understanding of operating systems such as PDI, S2K, Factor, Blue Yonder/ESO, SAP

• High school diploma or equivalent experience

• 1-3 years in retail marketing/operations and/or

• 1-3 years in accounting

You will work with

The Sr. Price Book Coordinator will work with several members of Merchandising, Marketing, BP&A, Finance, IT and Operations teams to deliver valuable, actionable information to improve our output performance, ensure data accuracy and improve the overall performance of the business from a sales, margin and inventory perspective.

Additionally working with Guest Services on opportunities and vendor partners to ensure distributions, new items and rebates are operational and set to the category team's expectations.





