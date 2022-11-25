Grade HResponsible for supporting retail operations through assisting with the development of the tactical direction of fuels pricing with the aim to optimise the margin/volume balance, maintaining relations with a number of stakeholders and developing pricing processes to support pricing excellence.
Join our team as B2C Senior Pricing Analyst – Spain
About the role itself:
The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will report into the Senior Manager Retail Pricing Europe MED Cluster. The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will manage and develop the overall tactical direction of fuels pricing both on network and on-site level, with the aim to optimize the margin/volume balance. Daily, the B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will ensure excellent execution of pricing processes and be responsible for providing competitor/ performance analysis & compliance reporting.
The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will be required to build and maintain relations with several stakeholders within the Customer & Products stream such as Operations, Site Support team, Fleet department, Marketing, Finance and Supply as well as suppliers.
What would be your responsibility?