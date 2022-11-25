Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Pricing Analyst

Senior Pricing Analyst

Senior Pricing Analyst

  • Location Spain - Central - Madrid
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143131BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting retail operations through assisting with the development of the tactical direction of fuels pricing with the aim to optimise the margin/volume balance, maintaining relations with a number of stakeholders and developing pricing processes to support pricing excellence.

Join our team as B2C Senior Pricing Analyst – Spain

About the role itself:

The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will report into the Senior Manager Retail Pricing Europe MED Cluster. The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will manage and develop the overall tactical direction of fuels pricing both on network and on-site level, with the aim to optimize the margin/volume balance. Daily, the B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will ensure excellent execution of pricing processes and be responsible for providing competitor/ performance analysis & compliance reporting.

The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will be required to build and maintain relations with several stakeholders within the Customer & Products stream such as Operations, Site Support team, Fleet department, Marketing, Finance and Supply as well as suppliers.

What would be your responsibility?

  • Ensure compliance with the legal framework, esp. competition law & Pricing reporting, as well as business policies, e.g. Code of Conduct and HSSE
  • Define and execute Retail country pricing tactics in line with agreed retail pricing frameworks; Optimize gross margin generation across all channels of trade
  • Coordinate all Pricing activities in the country
  • Constantly monitor the Retail fuels market and prices as well as BP’s nationwide performance in Spain, analyse deviations, initiate countermeasures by using all tools available
  • Carry out site by site performance management ensuring site level pricing strategies support optimum gross margin delivery
  • Accountability for initiating and managing new pricing concepts & tactics
  • Accountability for coordination of global integrated pricing projects for Iberia (requirement gathering, user acceptance testing, systems upgrades, measurement/evaluation and implementation)
  • Act as local pricing focal point for stakeholders.
  • Define pricing boundaries for Operations for negotiation/execution (DCF model) .
  • Safeguard requirements of dealer contracts regarding pricing
  • Coach pricing analysts in Iberia
  • Support the Cluster Pricing Manager with project work and provide cover for the manager as required
What should you bring to this role?
  • Competence in Performance & Reporting. Strong knowledge of Financial concepts to support performance and profitability analysis and interpreting financial site results
  • Ability to analyse and communicate complex amounts of data/reports to make recommendations on margin/volume optimization
  • Takes account of impact of delivery on the business, balances short-term and long-term view
  • Communicates information so that it is timely and relevant
  • Project work: application of risk management, ability to work independently, economically and in a cost-conscious way, coming up with creative solutions either individually or in teams.
  • Friendly but self-confident manner when dealing with people
  • Excellent negotiation and persuasion skills dealing with stakeholders at all levels in the organization
  • Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver business value: Be customer-centric
Want to join the team? This means:
  • Experienced professional in Pricing (min 3 years)
  • Experience working in Retail / Retail Operations: Proven bias for pro-active/ investigative work methods
  • Studies in Business administration / Economics
  • Fluent in Spanish and English both in writing and speech / Portuguese knowledge desirable
  • Excellent command of Excel/ data visualization
  • Experience in PowerBI
  • Experience in data science/AI/data modelling would be a plus
  • Knowledge of SAP Pricing & Contracts and Price Net tool would be a plus
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.
Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.

