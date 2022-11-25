Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting retail operations through assisting with the development of the tactical direction of fuels pricing with the aim to optimise the margin/volume balance, maintaining relations with a number of stakeholders and developing pricing processes to support pricing excellence.

Join our team as B2C Senior Pricing Analyst – Spain



About the role itself:



The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will report into the Senior Manager Retail Pricing Europe MED Cluster. The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will manage and develop the overall tactical direction of fuels pricing both on network and on-site level, with the aim to optimize the margin/volume balance. Daily, the B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will ensure excellent execution of pricing processes and be responsible for providing competitor/ performance analysis & compliance reporting.



The B2C Senior Pricing Analyst will be required to build and maintain relations with several stakeholders within the Customer & Products stream such as Operations, Site Support team, Fleet department, Marketing, Finance and Supply as well as suppliers.



What would be your responsibility?



Ensure compliance with the legal framework, esp. competition law & Pricing reporting, as well as business policies, e.g. Code of Conduct and HSSE

Define and execute Retail country pricing tactics in line with agreed retail pricing frameworks; Optimize gross margin generation across all channels of trade

Coordinate all Pricing activities in the country

Constantly monitor the Retail fuels market and prices as well as BP’s nationwide performance in Spain, analyse deviations, initiate countermeasures by using all tools available

Carry out site by site performance management ensuring site level pricing strategies support optimum gross margin delivery

Accountability for initiating and managing new pricing concepts & tactics

Accountability for coordination of global integrated pricing projects for Iberia (requirement gathering, user acceptance testing, systems upgrades, measurement/evaluation and implementation)

Act as local pricing focal point for stakeholders.

Define pricing boundaries for Operations for negotiation/execution (DCF model) .

Safeguard requirements of dealer contracts regarding pricing

Coach pricing analysts in Iberia

Support the Cluster Pricing Manager with project work and provide cover for the manager as required

What should you bring to this role?

Competence in Performance & Reporting. Strong knowledge of Financial concepts to support performance and profitability analysis and interpreting financial site results

Ability to analyse and communicate complex amounts of data/reports to make recommendations on margin/volume optimization

Takes account of impact of delivery on the business, balances short-term and long-term view

Communicates information so that it is timely and relevant

Project work: application of risk management, ability to work independently, economically and in a cost-conscious way, coming up with creative solutions either individually or in teams.

Friendly but self-confident manner when dealing with people

Excellent negotiation and persuasion skills dealing with stakeholders at all levels in the organization

Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver business value: Be customer-centric

Want to join the team? This means:

Experienced professional in Pricing (min 3 years)

Experience working in Retail / Retail Operations: Proven bias for pro-active/ investigative work methods

Studies in Business administration / Economics

Fluent in Spanish and English both in writing and speech / Portuguese knowledge desirable

Excellent command of Excel/ data visualization

Experience in PowerBI

Experience in data science/AI/data modelling would be a plus

Knowledge of SAP Pricing & Contracts and Price Net tool would be a plus

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.