Responsible for supporting retail operations through assisting with the development of the tactical direction of fuels pricing with the aim to optimize the margin/volume balance, maintaining relations with a number of stakeholders and developing pricing processes to support pricing excellence.
The Senior Pricing Analyst is responsible for supporting the Pricing & Data Intelligence team for the execution of fuels and EV pricing for bp and Amoco branded sites. Consistent execution of retail pricing is core to our retail value proposition. Working collaboratively with peers in Sales, Marketing, and Supply, this role will commercially manage pricing decisions for branded fuels and EV products across multiple channels of trade to meet volume and margin targets consistent with defined pricing frameworks. This role will identify, pilot, and implement margin optimization opportunities through BP pricing actions. The Pricing Analyst will also play critical roles in defining pricing execution strategy and the evolution of advanced pricing tactics and new products in the mobility space.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!