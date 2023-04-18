Job Purpose:
The Senior Pricing Analyst is responsible for supporting the Pricing & Data Intelligence team for the execution of fuels and EV pricing for bp and Amoco branded sites. Consistent execution of retail pricing is core to our retail value proposition. Working collaboratively with peers in Sales, Marketing, and Supply, this role will commercially manage pricing decisions for branded fuels and EV products across multiple channels of trade to meet volume and margin targets consistent with defined pricing frameworks. This role will identify, pilot, and implement margin optimization opportunities through BP pricing actions. The Pricing Analyst will also play critical roles in defining pricing execution strategy and the evolution of advanced pricing tactics and new products in the mobility space.
Key Accountabilities: