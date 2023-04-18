Job summary

Job Purpose:



The Senior Pricing Analyst is responsible for supporting the Pricing & Data Intelligence team for the execution of fuels and EV pricing for bp and Amoco branded sites. Consistent execution of retail pricing is core to our retail value proposition. Working collaboratively with peers in Sales, Marketing, and Supply, this role will commercially manage pricing decisions for branded fuels and EV products across multiple channels of trade to meet volume and margin targets consistent with defined pricing frameworks. This role will identify, pilot, and implement margin optimization opportunities through BP pricing actions. The Pricing Analyst will also play critical roles in defining pricing execution strategy and the evolution of advanced pricing tactics and new products in the mobility space.



Key Accountabilities:

Manage day-to-day retail fuel pricing activities within established pricing frameworks for more than 5+ billion gallons of sales across assigned marketing area.

Maintain deep knowledge of laws and regulations that impact pricing.

Develop indicative prices that meet protocols, margin and supply objectives.

Publish relevant performance reports on margins, volumes and competitive intelligence.

Support efforts, as needed, to resolve customer issues related to pricing.

Lead rack pricing analytics to enhance integrated value

Use business and financial knowledge to interpret data and provide analysis for use in the areas of benchmarking, forecasting and planning.

Collect and analyze competitive market data and fully understand our cost to serve for each market/product combination.

Support the Global Integrated Pricing Program with B2B discretionary initiatives

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree (Business field or equivalent preferred)

5+ years of prior commercial, operations, logistics, or planning experience.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to manage multiple activities, including the use of more sophisticated data analytics and visualization tools

Basic fluency in either PowerBI, Tableau or SQL

Proven strong leadership, interpersonal skills, influencing skills.

Knowledge of fuels supply chain or fuels marketing and/or sales operations a plus.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more.