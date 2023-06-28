Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Senior Pricing Analyst is responsible for supporting the Pricing & Data Intelligence team for the execution of fuels and EV pricing for bp and Amoco branded sites. Consistent execution of retail pricing is core to our retail value proposition. Working collaboratively with peers in Sales, Marketing, and Supply, this role will commercially manage pricing decisions for branded fuels and EV products across multiple channels of trade to meet volume and margin targets consistent with defined pricing frameworks. This role will identify, pilot, and implement margin optimization opportunities through BP pricing actions. The Pricing Analyst will also play critical roles in defining pricing execution strategy and the evolution of advanced pricing tactics and new products in the mobility space.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Manage day-to-day retail fuel pricing activities within established pricing frameworks for more than 500+ million gallons of sales across assigned marketing area.

Provide competitive market insights and education to advise on pricing direction to a cross-functional team on market conditions, changes in competitor tactics, and cost/margin trends.

Supervise product costs, supply costs, and the utilization of our pricing execution platform to efficiently implement and optimize fuel strategy of our retail network.

Perform proactive analysis to support pricing reports, pricing systems, decision support tools and maintaining models that support pricing pilots and hypothesis testing.

Apply business knowledge and market intelligence to make pricing strategy recommendations that drive market performance and set forward business strategy.

Maintain deep knowledge of laws and regulations that impact pricing to remain compliant and fully understand our cost to serve.

Serve as main contact and communicator for fuels and EV pricing to field Sales Operation team.

Collaborate with Direct team to optimize competitive positioning to improve brand value and balanced financial performance.

Support the development and execution of an EV pricing strategy

Provide operational back-up and support for all roles on the B2C Pricing team.

Crucial Education and Qualifications

Qualified candidates should have a minimum of a bachelor's degree (Business field or equivalent preferred)

5+ years of prior commercial, operations, logistics, or planning experience.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to manage multiple activities, including the use of more sophisticated data analytics and visualization tools

Basic fluency in either PowerBI, Tableau or SQL

Proven strong leadership, and influencing skills.

Knowledge of fuels supply chain or fuels marketing and/or sales operations a plus.

Outstanding attention to detail, comfortable with gray areas and an affinity for problem solving.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data strategy and governance, Data visualization and interpretation, Price Management, Pricing Strategies



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.