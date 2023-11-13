Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Pricing Analyst

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Monitor and validate pricing master data which includes customer hierarchy, prices, discounts, rebates, contracts, investments, promotions, Net Hard Floors (NHF), Target List Prices (TLP) etc.

Support and manage complicated price/invoice related query, complaint or escalation

Supervise the SMART pricing initiatives that have been agreed and report progress to Pricing Manager, Sales and Marketing including areas for potential action

Produce pricing analytics and ensure price file maintenance and MI is completed to the regional standard as defined

Ensure all pricing issues are supported by relevant data for decision making purposes to make sure decisions are made based on facts not anecdotal evidence / emotion alone

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Exhibit strong Teammate characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external collaborators

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Minimum of 3 years relevant Customer Service / Finance experience

Relevant pricing knowledge

Strong time management and organisation skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks, and to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Ability to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met.

Ability to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems

Ability to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to improve and share knowledge

Outstanding analytical skills

High level of proficiency in Excel

Show an intermediate level aptitude for systems applications like SAP

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



