Finance



Finance Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

The Senior Pricing Analyst is a critical position as is accountable for including the prices in the system to avoid any imbalance in accounts and/or expenses. Is responsible for the inventory reconciliation and validation in a daily basis. The role performs with minimal direction in-depth troubleshooting of problems caused by systems, interfaces, master data, or processing issues across the settlement and reconciliation process.

Is a key position to identify, research and resolve issues from the team, business or 3rd parties. Provides real time support and on the job training to colleagues across the team.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

Perform inventory management, administrative and accounting activities, collecting data, preparing reports and reconciling inventory accounts

Calculate, validate & populate product costs

Contribute to the team continuous improvement to existing processes, lead initiatives or enhancements acting as an expert.

Develop and deliver training materials such as process simplification and compliance using key metrics and taking /recommending remediation action as required.

Provides analysis and feedback for new initiatives, routine problems, chronic problems, and all facets of the settlement and reconciliation process.

Monitor key reports and metrics to ensure efficient and effective delivery of service, evaluating and identifying gaps to ensure appropriate control measures are in place

Manage projects and tasks related to underlying activity

Bachelors degree in accounting, economics or any finance related field

3 to 5 years of experience in finance positions, previous invoice settlement and/or accounts payable experience is required

Strong experience working in Microsoft Office applications, mainly especially Excel

Strong SAP knowledge

Proficiency in English is a must

Must be able to work well under the demands of constant deadlines; ability to multi-task and able to effectively prioritize through competing demands.

Ability to work independently in a proactive way making immediate decisions, identifying problems and proposing solutions to prevent them from repeating

Ability to operate with a strong accounting and control mindset

Good organizational skills and excellent attention to detail

Phenomenal teammate attitude and ability to interact at all levels

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



