Senior Principal Data & Analytics - Asset Managment & Applied Sciences

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

As a global energy business, we are committed to delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people around the world. We are dedicated to making a positive impact, helping solve the energy trilemma by providing affordable, secure and lower carbon energy.



Job Description:

Role and Responsibilities

The Senior Principal, Data & Analytics - asset management, 0-1 and applied sciences works collaboratively with other digital disciplines, P&O, strategy and sustainability and the applied sciences team to provide data & analytics products that increase safety, improve business performance, measure the progress towards bp’s aims, and are loved by users. In collaboration with the VP, data & analytics, corresponding cross-disciplinary counterparts, business sub-entities and central enablers they set the data strategy for their area. The Senior Principal is also responsible for the health, performance, and digital maturity of their organization, which is comprised of data managers, data engineers, data analysts, data scientists and performance analysts.

Qualifications

At least 7 years of experience in data & analytics

Subject matter expert in oil & gas

Strong leadership and communication skills

Familiar with product mindset, OKRs, KPIs, data & analytics roles and discipline model

Technology thought leadership and continuous improvement mindset

Customer-centric and pragmatic, focused on value delivery, swift execution, and attention to detail.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.







There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.