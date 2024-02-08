Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

At the heart of bp's technological endeavors is the Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization. We are the driving force behind the technology that fuels bp's operations, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery to our esteemed customers. Our diverse teams cater to a broad spectrum of interests, encompassing everything from infrastructure and backend services to customer-centric web and native applications. With a keen emphasis on agility, we champion using native AWS and Azure services as our infrastructure foundation, including serverless architectures. Our ethos is not just about using the best tech for the task but also cultivating an environment where our software and platform engineers thrive, learn, and continuously evolve.



Job Description:

What you'll do

As a Senior Principal Platform Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for providing technical leadership, mentorship, and management as the head of the platform engineering subject area. With a passion for automation and a drive to tackle challenging problems in innovative ways, you will be expected to lead by example, motivate, and challenge other leaders to deliver their best work. Your ability to empower, challenge, and coach senior technology leaders, as well as your passion for problem solving and creating innovative solutions, will be crucial in delivering the next generation of software platforms and services.

Develop the vision, strategy, and roadmap for the platform engineering subject area working collaboratively with product management and adjacent engineering teams

Lead multiple teams of engineers in designing, developing, and delivering high-quality software platform and services

Achieve an excellent product experience for our customers

Mentor engineering managers to create healthy and well-performing teams

Work directly with customers in platform engineering and C-suite level discussions

Resource allocation, budgeting, and long-term planning

Attract, hire, retain, and motivate diverse and world-class engineering teams

Communicate effectively with team members, partners, and customers

Drive the quality platform engineering at the organizational level

Work with other team leaders to drive cohesive solutions

Promote robust and maintainable code, clear documentation, and high-quality work

Develop and implement controls and procedures to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards, including security, software licensing, and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

Coordinate with internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

Monitor regulatory developments and industry trends to ensure that the organization stays up-to-date on emerging compliance requirements

What you'll bring

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Business Information Systems, or equivalent work experience

Expert in enabling the team to solve complex problems by helping to break them down into small iterative steps of incremental value

Expert in leading, coaching, and mentoring driven individuals

Expert ability to provide technical leadership, and governance with a focus on balancing agility, flexibility, supportability, scale, and consistency.

Demonstrated ability to mentor and manage software and platform engineers to maintain architectural vision and software quality

10+ years of people management experience, managing engineering teams

Proven track record of managing and evolving a product portfolio and/or driving product vision and strategy

Experience creating and managing budgets of $50M+

Ability to align budgets with organizational strategy and goals

Experience working with executive-level collaborators to allocate resources and prioritize spending

Track record demonstrating the ability to build a diverse and strong team – attracting, hiring, retaining, and motivating the best talent

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate ideas, expectations, and feedback to team members, partners, and customers

Ability to influence teams and individuals in order to drive initiatives forward without a strict top-down mandate

Ability to collaborate closely across silos to function as one team, delivering cohesive solutions

Expert in problem solving and critical thinking

Lead by example to motivate and challenge the team to deliver their best

Possess a passion for analyzing complex problems, identifying root causes, and developing creative and effective solutions

Expert in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and able to work independently and as part of a team

Software and Infrastructure

7+ years of experience designing, building, and operating cloud systems, with an understanding how to architect and build them

Ability to take raw product requirements and create software and platform architectures and designs to bring them to life

Proficient in software engineering practices for full SDLC, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Skillful in at least one programming language

Skillful in systems design

Proficient in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Proficient in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services, including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Proficient knowledge of networking technologies and abstractions in modern architectures

Proficient in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

15+ years of experience supporting production systems

Skillful knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Skillful ability in data modeling and database design

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.