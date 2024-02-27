Senior Principal Product Management Applied Innovation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; crafting the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

Lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

Define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers and program managers

Lead, drive and mentor others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release, leads the product life-cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of your product portfolio

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping

Deep experience and track record in guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Expert ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction. Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Deep demonstrable understanding of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. Demonstrate the ability to successfully influence collaborators without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs

Demonstrable experience with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Solid understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Based in Seattle, WA – no relocation will be provided.

Role will require for candidates to have prior bp experience.

You have deep knowledge in Product Management, setting key strategy and delivery while maintaining knowledge management for the team.

How much do we pay (Base)? $167,000-$359,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



