Job summary

Senior Principal Product Manager

Intelligent Asset Management Platform - Asset Management Product Group, I&E



Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.



The Senior Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.



The Intelligent Asset Management Platform role scope includes developing and deploying bp’s Digital Twin capability across P&O and G&LCE assets, integrating and extending our Facilities Engineering capabilities, and including appropriate IoT and Robotics solutions to optimize value delivery in the bp businesses.



This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product across these three existing areas, while working closely with bp Solutions counterparts and the various Regions and Refineries in support of the bp Resilient Hydrocarbon Strategy.



Key characteristics of senior product leaders

Intellectually curious: Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges. Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas. Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences. Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships. Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, considering industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features, and experiences which delight our customers

Key leader to develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

Lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

Own the portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights

Deep experience and track record in guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, and program managers

Partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

Responsible to make technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

Coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, software applications or websites

Deep understanding of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are collaborators or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

Establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

Influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. You’ll therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence stakeholders without formal authority, lead cross functional teams across geographies and business units

Demonstrable experience with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience