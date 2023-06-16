Senior Principal Product Manager (ERP)

Job summary

ERP is at the core of bp’s business operations and is fundamental to the company’s license to operate. More than 10 million business transactions and cash flows worth billions of dollars are executed every day within bp’s ERP. From planning and executing safety critical maintenance operations, managing complex procurement and supply chain activities, recording sales and revenues, recording, and settling high value trade deals, orchestrating global cash flows - to recording and reporting financial performance to global financial markets and governments, ERP is at the heart of bp’s global day to day operations. We are embarking on a strategic transformation of its ERP estate, aiming to simplify and standardise processes and data across all businesses and regions, and significantly streamline and standardise underpinning technology foundations. This is a significant, multi-year programme of work, with visibility and ownership at the Board level.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



As a Senior Product Manager for ERP transformation, your responsibility will be to oversee the end-to-end delivery of the group ERP Roadmap. This includes collaborating with stakeholders to articulate the ERP vision, roadmap, and product strategy. Additionally, you will be responsible for prioritizing features and functionality deployments, working closely with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation, and monitoring the product's performance to identify areas for improvement. Ultimately, as the principal Product Manager for ERP, you will play a critical role in the success of the company's digital transformation efforts, driving operational efficiency, and supporting business growth.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Transformational Leadership

Working with senior business and IT stakeholders, you will establish a long-term ERP transformation delivery approach informed by customer and business needs. You will also be responsible for developing the overall business case for the transformation roadmap.

You will set a clear vision and strategy for the product that aligns with the company's overall objectives and goals.

You will set and operate the right governance model to ensure that strategic objectives of the ERP strategy are delivered in a consistent manner throughout the delivery lifecycle.

You will lead cross-functional teams including business SME’s, functional SME’s, designers, developers, and change management teams to ensure successful product development and launch.

You will lead and drive product relevant communication with stakeholders at all levels of the organization, including executives, team members, and customers.

You will lead the product development cycle to ensure that the product is delivered on time and within budget.

You will be accountable to define, measure and drive product metrics, identify areas for improvement and optimize the product's performance.

You will foster a culture of innovation and creativity within the product team to generate new ideas and solutions.

You will use and ensure application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Fit-to-standard, Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs to deliver the product roadmap.

You will provide people leadership, team leadership, and demonstrate your experience in influencing across bp entities, enablers, and integrators as well as the partner ecosystems (suppliers and customers)

You will drive a culture that creates alignment across business and digital delivery teams in a One Team mode of operation.

You will “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes.

Business focused:

You will develop and maintain a clear product strategy that aligns with the overall business strategy and objectives and considers market trends and customer needs.

Working with business stakeholders, you will own the business value case, and drive value realisation throughout the delivery roadmap.

You will create and own the detailed product & delivery roadmap that outlines the releases, functionalities, and timelines for product development, testing, and launch.

You will work with senior business leaders to prioritise ERP delivery within their business & digital portfolios, and work with leaders to resolve prioritisation conflicts.

You will lead and oversee the team that works closely with business customers, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams to gather requirements and define product features and functionalities.

You will conduct competitive analysis to stay up to date on trends and competitive offerings, and identify opportunities for product differentiation and growth.

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights.

Human centered:

You will drive a human centered approach to ERP product design and delivery – ensuring the right analysis and balance between standardisation (and automation), excellence in product-human engagement and personalisation.

In doing so, you will drive the optimal balance between excellence in human experience vs dollars invested.

You will develop and monitor leading and lagging metrics measuring the value derived from human centered design for the ERP product roadmap.

You will develop the optimum forum of leaders and advisers to deliver a consistent approach towards human centered design across the different ERP products that will be delivered via the roadmap.

You will develop a culture and framework to discover customer needs and translate them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements.

Technology driven:

You will partner with Technology leaders and SAP to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems.

You will work with technology disciplines within bp to bring the best team and thinking to the table when it comes to design and delivery of the ERP product roadmap.

Working with tech leads, you will drive strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design.

You will utilise the governance forums put in place by the technology teams to drive technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind.

You will coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products and software applications.

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and executing data driven cost/benefit analysis.

Key characteristics of senior ERP product managers

Leadership : Strong leadership skills, including the ability to inspire and motivate cross-functional teams, set clear direction, and manage change effectively.

: Strong leadership skills, including the ability to inspire and motivate cross-functional teams, set clear direction, and manage change effectively. Strategic Thinking : Strategic mindset and the ability to develop and execute product strategies that align with business objectives, consider market trends and customer needs, and drive revenue growth.

: Strategic mindset and the ability to develop and execute product strategies that align with business objectives, consider market trends and customer needs, and drive revenue growth. Technical Expertise : Deep understanding of ERP systems and related technologies, including data analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, and the ability to stay up to date on emerging trends and innovations.

: Deep understanding of ERP systems and related technologies, including data analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, and the ability to stay up to date on emerging trends and innovations. Business Acumen : Strong understanding of business processes and operations, including finance, human resources, manufacturing, and supply chain management, and the ability to use that knowledge to develop and manage ERP solutions that meet customer needs and drive business value.

: Strong understanding of business processes and operations, including finance, human resources, manufacturing, and supply chain management, and the ability to use that knowledge to develop and manage ERP solutions that meet customer needs and drive business value. Collaboration : Strong collaboration skills, including the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams, customers, and external partners, and the ability to influence and negotiate effectively.

: Strong collaboration skills, including the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams, customers, and external partners, and the ability to influence and negotiate effectively. Communication : Excellent communication skills, including the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and the ability to listen to and address customer feedback and concerns.

: Excellent communication skills, including the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and the ability to listen to and address customer feedback and concerns. Results Orientation : Results-oriented and focused on driving product success, including revenue growth, customer satisfaction, and product adoption.

: Results-oriented and focused on driving product success, including revenue growth, customer satisfaction, and product adoption. Analytical Thinking: Strong analytical skills and the ability to use data to inform product decisions, track performance metrics, and identify areas for improvement and optimization.

Strong analytical skills and the ability to use data to inform product decisions, track performance metrics, and identify areas for improvement and optimization. Influencer : Comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

: Comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas. Do-er : Biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

: Biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences. Passionate & customer focus : Passionate about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. Desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

: Passionate about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. Desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships. Learner : Appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humility when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

: Appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humility when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions Team player: Working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. Expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Preferred Education:

Qualifications in Major Programme Management (Master’s degree or equivalent)

Product management degree or certification from a globally recognised university or body

Please note this applications for this position will close at midnight 27th June.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Methodology, Agile Methodology, Analytics, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Facilitation, Influencing, Portfolio Management, Problem Solving, Product Development, Product Management {+ 2 more}



