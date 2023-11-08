Senior Principal Product Manager - Trading AI/ML

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our world. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.The Senior Principal Product Manager for Data & Analytics for Trading AI/ML and Data plays a pivotal role in driving the strategic direction and execution of trading activities across various phases, including data, analytics, quant analysis, automated trading, and enabling AI applications. This role places a strong emphasis on continuously aligning strategies with business needs and achieving the best business outcomes.



Job Description:

What you'll do:

Develop the AI strategy for our trading division

Connect the different areas of BP that need to collaborate in order to achieve our goals

Be accountable for evaluating the risk implications of embedding AI-driven technologies and trading strategies and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements

What you'll bring:

A deep understanding of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)

Strong knowledge of trading environments and the associated economics

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business.

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights and will define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers and program managers

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to mentor and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.







There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



