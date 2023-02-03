Senior Principal Software Engineer

Bp's Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. This role is a senior leader in our organization, reporting to the VP, Software and Platform Engineering.

Lead and grow the software engineering organizations for productions & operations, customers & products (B2C, B2B) and trading & shipping (500+ people)

Closely collaborate with multi-functional peers (product, digital design, data & analytics, etc) to ensure coherent digital solutions across bp.

Defining, set, and propagate the software engineering vision and strategy for your area, in collaboration with the VP, Software & Platform Engineering.

Be responsible for technical decisions pertaining to software engineering in your area, e.g. buy versus build, technical design, software engineering technical reference model (with exception of security, privacy and compliance).

Be responsible for delivery and maintenance of software systems and applications in your area.

Lead the budget and headcount for software engineers in your area. As part of this, ensure that the right software engineering capability is allocated to an activity.

Identify and lead software engineering programs and use case prioritization for your area and work closely with the VP Software & Platform Engineering on bp group-wide prioritization.

Pioneer new use cases for software engineering to enhance bp’s external business competitiveness and digital leadership.

Provide insights, stay at the forefront of emergent trends and technologies and advise executive team and senior business leaders on the introduction of new software technologies and partnerships into bp.

Advise business SVPs for their area on software engineering.

Co-develop software engineering strategy with VP, Software & Platform engineering and corresponding business entities.

Provide feedback on mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and investment activities from a software engineering perspective.