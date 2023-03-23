Senior Principal Technical Programme Manager

Job summary

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, cross-functional teams! As a Senior Principal Technical Program Manager, you will be both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that are key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs.

Our Technical Program Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape that operate on a global scale. As a senior leader you will also be key to the development and growth of more junior Technical Program Managers.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

About the role:

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management across a wide portfolio spanning multiple business domains. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

End-to-end program delivery for digital products, projects and programs across multiple business domains, including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, risks, and schedule

Communications across multiple digital portfolios and programs at the executive level

Line Management and career growth for Technical Program Managers across the team

Leading the development of standards and best practices for the Technical Program Manager discipline

Simultaneously managing a large portfolio of overlapping programs and projects, while assisting in the building and development of talent capability for the future in all areas of digital

Providing input into digital strategy and the management of change associated with delivering those strategies across the breadth of the enterprise

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

Essential Experience:

Wealth of proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles with deep expertise in both Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Experience managing large portfolios of work using enterprise-scale engineering to solve complex, recurring problems that are rooted in organizational culture and ways of working, while overseeing multiple concurrent engagements

Strong communication, conflict resolution, and influencing skills with the ability to operate in a complex, global environment with large, heterogeneous groups of executive level partners

Applies strong data-driven judgement to make key decisions and take decisive action despite ambiguity

Ability to influence strategies and allocation of funding and to commit resources by making the case for technology programs and global digital strategies

Maintains a strategic view of digital portfolio deliveries with a knowledge that is both broad and deep, providing the ability to serve as an escalation point when a global perspective needs to be injected into inflight projects and programs

Ability to decompose complex processes into straight-forward solutions, often inventing new approaches

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Understands system architectures and can effectively handle changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained.

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Ability to use technical details to drive constructive conversations with engineers, architects, and other experienced technologists by speaking to them in their own language

Understands fundamental system limitations (e.g. scaling factors, boundary conditions) and the associated architectural decisions and uses judgement to inform technology and business trade-offs.

Understands the consequences of accruing technical debt

Big-picture thinking with the ability to relate business value to solutions to end-to-end system architectures and its interdependencies all the way to operability and supportability of the system or product.

Ability to identify and exploit opportunities for efficiencies across geographies, architectures, technologies, and organizations when working to satisfy the needs of program or product customers

Ability to identify and reduce coupling between teams and drive architecture or organization changes that increase the flow of value by empowering engineering teams to work independently

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Experience line managing and growing the careers of others

Ability to lead the development of standards and practices within a professional subject area

Desireable Criteria:

Experience with organization design and capabilities development

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts

Ability to rapidly self-teach and a self-motivated desire to learn new technologies

Genuine curiosity and a strong drive to innovate

Unwavering desire to have a high impact on the organization

An active seeker of personal feedback and a desire for continuous growth

Enjoys mentoring and developing more junior team members

Additional Information

We strongly believe in the value of bringing your whole-self to our organization. We commit to equal opportunity regardless of race, religion, creed, disability or sexual orientation. Every member of the BP family commits to the bp Values and Behaviors and seeks to uphold these standards in all that we do.