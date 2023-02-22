Senior Privacy Engineer - Tech Review

BP is seeking an experienced privacy engineer with a solid command of technical privacy issues for our digital technology organization. You will assist product teams in building b2c and b2b solutions that incorporate privacy by design principles and meet regulatory requirements. You will use your development and analytical skills to create example code, make customizations to existing tools, build proofs of concept and perform data analysis.
This role requires the ability to effectively communicate privacy risk to technical, legal and business audiences, and to build scalable processes that support agile methodologies.