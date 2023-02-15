Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Process Design Engineer

  • Location Australia - Western Australia - Perth
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144572BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Kwinana Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen project in the Kwinana Industrial area.

As a Senior Process Design Engineer you will play a key role in the project front end development, working with cross-functional teams to develop project concepts and optimize selected solutions and following the design through into Front End and Detailed Engineering.

The Senior Process Design Engineer will support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.

Accountabilities includes the following:

  • Senior role in leading technical and engineering scope development during front project stages
  • Collaborate with the appraisal manger and project managers/teams to identify technically feasible options consistent with the business strategy and project objectives
  • Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a sufficient level to support development of a preliminary FEED package, and owning the technical inputs to key project deliverables such as schedules, cost, project economics and HSSE studies
  • Provide technical engineering support and oversight during the detailed and execute project stages
  • Build enduring capability in the process design engineering discipline, maintain process design documentation and supporting verification and assurance activities as required
Essential Education & Experience:
  • Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent
  • Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles
  • General knowledge of project processes
  • Exposure to projects/project development
  • General exposure to bp engineering technical practices (internal candidates, desirable for external candidates) and industry codes and standards
  • Strong influencing and communication skills
  • Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.

To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

