Job summary

The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a senior process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of a broad range of low carbon and net zero projects.



This role will be supporting the delivery of Ammonia import and regassification and therefore will relevant knowledge and approach to this specific area.



In addition, the role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, the integration of diverse perspectives, learning and applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with stakeholders across several entities and business units.

What you will deliver

Lead development of the technical and engineering scope of the identified options during front end development of projects to enable selection of safe, competitive and robust project options

Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a level to enable development of a preliminary FEED package

Identify and lead option development, engineering studies; provide technical input to business framing, option screening and concept selection reviews.

Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers.

Verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from site and other stakeholders, evaluate third-party technologies

Own technical inputs to key project work such as schedule, cost estimates, business reason and economics and HSSE studies

Enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and experts external to the project team

Review and provide assurance of process inputs of engineering and design work, and participate in project reviews and workshops.

Identify and interpretate technical practices, technical practices and relevant codes and standards for projects with support of Subject Matter Experts

Build enduring process design engineering capability and competence through the active mentoring, coaching and training of other process design engineer

What you will need to be successful

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent.

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer (desirable).

Significant working experience as a process design engineer on projects across all project stages with an extensive understanding of front end development

Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles

Knowledge and experience in the design of Ammonia and Hydrogen processes

Knowledge of project processes

Exposure to projects/project development in the early project stages

General exposure to engineering practices and codes and standards

Strong influencing and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines

Experience as a lead process design engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all disciplines and manage contractors

General knowledge of gas processing, refining or petrochemical processes and typical flow schemes

Project/process development experience and/or operational experience on renewable and low carbon technologies, ammonia cracking to hydrogen in particular

Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications

Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

