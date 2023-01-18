The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a senior process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of a broad range of low carbon and net zero projects.
This role will be supporting the delivery of Ammonia import and regassification and therefore will relevant knowledge and approach to this specific area.
In addition, the role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, the integration of diverse perspectives, learning and applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with stakeholders across several entities and business units.