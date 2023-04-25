Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for providing specialist Process engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.

Senior Process Design Engineer



The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a senior process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of Blue Hydrogen, Hydrogen Vector and Energy Hub projects.

This role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, the integration of diverse perspectives, learning and applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with stakeholders across several entities and business units.



In this role you will:

Lead development of the technical and engineering scope of the identified options during front end development of projects to enable selection of safe, competitive and robust project options

Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a level to enable development of a preliminary FEED package

Identify and lead option development, engineering studies; provide technical input to business framing, option screening and concept selection reviews.

Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers.

Support the appointed engineering contractors and provide oversight in delivery of process engineering scope

Acquire, verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from site and other stakeholders, evaluate third-party technologies

Own technical inputs to key project work such as schedule, cost estimates, business reason and economics and HSSE studies

Enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and Subject Matter Experts and provide technical direction to project teams

Review and provide assurance of process inputs of engineering and design work, and participate in project reviews and workshops.

Identify and interpret technical practices, technical practices and relevant codes and standards for projects with support of Subject Matter Experts

Build enduring process design engineering capability and competence through the active mentoring, coaching, and training of other process design engineer