Responsible for providing specialist Process engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.
Senior Process Design Engineer
The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a senior process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of Blue Hydrogen, Hydrogen Vector and Energy Hub projects.
This role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, the integration of diverse perspectives, learning and applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with stakeholders across several entities and business units.
In this role you will: