Role Synopsis
The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a senior process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of Blue Hydrogen and Hydrogen Vector projects.
This role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, the integration of diverse perspectives, learning and applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with stakeholders across several entities and business units.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education
Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent
Essential Experience & Job requirement