Job summary

The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a senior process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of Blue Hydrogen, Hydrogen Vector and Energy Hub projects. This role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, the integration of diverse perspectives, learning and applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with stakeholders across several entities and business units.

The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a senior process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of Blue Hydrogen, Hydrogen Vector and Energy Hub projects.This role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, the integration of diverse perspectives, learning and applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with stakeholders across several entities and business units.



Job Description:

Senior Process Design Engineer

In this role you will:

Lead development of the technical and engineering scope of the identified options during front end development of projects to enable selection of safe, competitive and robust project options

Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a level to enable development of a preliminary FEED package

Identify and lead option development, engineering studies; provide technical input to business framing, option screening and concept selection reviews.

Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers.

Support the appointed engineering contractors and provide oversight in delivery of process engineering scope

Acquire, verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from site and other stakeholders, evaluate third-party technologies

Own technical inputs to key project work such as schedule, cost estimates, business reason and economics and HSSE studies

Enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and Subject Matter Experts and provide technical direction to project teams

Review and provide assurance of process inputs of engineering and design work, and participate in project reviews and workshops.

Identify and interpret technical practices, technical practices and relevant codes and standards for projects with support of Subject Matter Experts

Build enduring process design engineering capability and competence through the active mentoring, coaching, and training of other process design engineer

In this role we have the following requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering or equivalent

Experience as a lead process design engineer in projects across all project stages with an extensive understanding of front-end development; or experience as a lead process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas or chemical plants.

General knowledge of project processes and exposure to projects/project development

General knowledge of engineering practices and codes and standards

Strong influencing and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer

Experience as a lead process design engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all disciplines and manage contractors

General knowledge of gas processing, refining or petrochemical processes and typical flow schemes

Project/process development experience and/or operational experience in hydrogen manufacturing and carbon capture, ammonia cracking to hydrogen in particular

Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications

Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



