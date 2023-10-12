Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp strives to be net zero across all our operations on an absolute basis by 2050 and to support countries, cities, and corporations around the world to achieve their net zero ambitions.The development of an integrated energy hub in Northwest Indiana is a key opportunity to decarbonize bp’s Whiting Refinery and provide a platform for the decarbonization of the broader region.We are looking for Senior Process design engineer professional to join us and support with working closely with the project team, projects organization, and key collaborators, process design engineering team will lead and support the technical, engineering development - clean hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, refinery integration/conversion scope.This role, working with the engineering manager – process, will lead the process design, development of OSBL and refinery integration scope of work.



Lead baseline assessments of current operations and the execution of engineering studies to enable decision making

Enable timely and effective engagement of other fields and authorities external (Project Team).

Lead licensed process technology planning and selection

Interpret, clarify the technical practices, relevant codes, standards, including the identification and review of deviations specific to process engineering

Provide oversight and technical direction to bp process engineers, contractor resources, and process licensors and ensure all process design aspects meet bp and industry requirements

Participate in design, project, and process safety reviews and workshops and support close out of process engineering action items

Lead delivery of core process design and engineering work to enable development of the preliminary and final FEED packages

Lead the technical inputs to key project work such as schedules, cost estimates, etc.

Enable integration of the project within the existing facilities during detailed engineering and commissioning

Review and verify process engineering work and inputs developed by others

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in Chemical Engineering

Qualified as a chartered, registered, or professional engineer

Prior work experience on projects across all project stages with a detailed understanding of front-end development and engineering practices, codes, and standards

Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas, or chemicals

Strong influencing and interpersonal skills with a demonstrated ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams and engineering fields

Proven capability to balance multiple priorities simultaneously

Worked as lead process design engineer on a large or major/complex project

Demonstrated the ability to integrate engineering across all fields and contractor management

Shown capability to integrate project scope with existing facilities and the identification of alliances and interdependencies between systems

General knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes, preferably of Whiting refinery

Deep technical background including process simulation and other engineering software applications

Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

General experience in new energy projects

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



