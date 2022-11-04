The Senior Process Engineer is the site process engineering authority in their assigned area of responsibility. This role is a member of the Process Engineering team with significant collaboration with Operations, Commercial, Projects, Turnaround, and central BP Solutions technical teams.
The Senior Process Engineer is expected to develop and maintain in-depth technical knowledge of their area, demonstrate strong leadership abilities, and influence asset technical strategy and priorities at the site. This role sets the example for excellence in process engineering in a refinery, through application of engineering principles to deliver high quality technical outcomes. This role is a technical leader in the Engineering and Technical Services Department and is a key contributor to the development and inspiration of process engineering talent at Whiting.
The Senior Process Engineer is a specialist in multiple technologies and should be able to apply general unit operations experience for engineering support of all assets in the area. This role involves participation and leadership in baseline activities such as unit health monitoring, mentoring, optimization, problem solving, and scope development, in addition to supporting planned or unplanned events such as unit emergencies, turnarounds, project startups, and safety reviews. This role will require working shift / evening / weekend schedules, on occasion.
This role supports safe refinery operations and growing profitability by delivering in the following key accountability areas: