Senior Process Engineer

Innovation & Engineering (I&E) has a centrally based team of experienced engineering specialists in Refining and Production fields. The engineering team is a sub-group of I&E which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in engineering, technology and digital applications. I&E engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects and growth areas like renewable energy.
The Process & Process Safety (P&PS) team within I&E engineering supports operations, projects, process tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is within the P&PS team specifically in the Flow Assurance & Process Chemistry team which provides separation and water expertise to operations and projects including bp’s new growth areas e.g., CCUS and hydrogen.
This role will support engineering technical service work in the areas of water treatment and usage, and fluid separation. The role includes assessing and fixing separation and water treatment technologies to support our businesses to meet our water aims.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
