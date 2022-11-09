Senior Process Engineer

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering (I&E) has a centrally based team of experienced engineering specialists in Refining and Production fields. The engineering team is a sub-group of I&E which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in engineering, technology and digital applications. I&E engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects and growth areas like renewable energy.

The Process & Process Safety (P&PS) team within I&E engineering supports operations, projects, process tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is within the P&PS team specifically in the Flow Assurance & Process Chemistry team which provides separation and water expertise to operations and projects including bp’s new growth areas e.g., CCUS and hydrogen.

This role will support engineering technical service work in the areas of water treatment and usage, and fluid separation. The role includes assessing and fixing separation and water treatment technologies to support our businesses to meet our water aims.

What does the day to day look like?

Be a domain authority in Upstream Water Systems, with a particular focus on water management in general, and produced and sea water facilities in particular

Provide process engineering expertise in the area of water treatment (e.g., analysing, Diagnosing, identifying/mitigating risks, optimising operating efficiency and supporting process designs).

Supports efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions. Apply sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects working in collaboration with other teams.

Lead technology evaluations and JIPs, consider overall water usage and discharge on projects and assets from a sustainability perspective and to align with bp aims.

Provide advice and assurance activities to operating functions for both hydrocarbon-base production and processing as well as in our renewable energy, CCUS and hydrogen businesses.

Understand and apply bp engineering technical practices, industry codes, standards and regulations relevant to process engineering.

Advance learning by contributing to the update and development of bp practices and industry standards.

Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining and sharing a strong awareness of technical findings and sharing information through close links with specialists and engineers from all subject areas.

Build capability in the areas of process engineering by coaching, mentoring and delivering training. Mentor and share technical expertise to build distinctive capability in Process engineering and leverage networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge dissemination and application of technical practices.

What do we want to see from you!

Essential Experience:

A broad knowledge of design, selection and application of oil/gas/water separation and conditioning equipment, ideally in the upstream.

Operations and project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts

Interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other disciplines and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally.

Desirable Experiance:

Skilled in building capability in others through coaching, mentoring and/or delivering training in water treating.

Ability to identify and develop water related tools to support production reliability.

Technology Readiness Level (TRL) assessment.

Industry codes & standards, project specifications.

Agile scrum experience

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

What you can expect from us!

