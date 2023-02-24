Job summary

We are looking for Senior Process Engineer to join our global Process Engineering Production support team.



In this role you will provide expert Process Engineering support to all of bp's production assets located globally.



As a central discipline Senior Process Engineer, you will deliver the highest priority work across all bp's production assets, to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and drive efficiency and reliability towards net zero operations.



The technical and leadership aspects of this unique position are ideally suited for a candidate seeking to gain experience and apply their knowledge across bp’s diverse global portfolio of upstream assets, to broaden professional exposure to all production regions and to progress a career on the Engineering or Management career path.



Please note that the position will be located in Baku, Azerbaijan and is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Work on a broad range of challenges using a variety of working techniques, lead focused process studies, and as part of large multi-discipline agile squads investigate and resolve sophisticated production issues

• Identify causes for operational upsets and formulating solutions to deliver resilient hydrocarbons

• Lead/complete process system de-bottlenecking studies to increase operating capacity beyond nameplate

• Study options to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions

• Act as an agile squad lead using Scrum/Kanban to overcome a range of challenges and improve an asset's production

• Leverage Process Modelling tools (Hysys, Vertex, MySep, Olga, AFT Impulse) to analyse complex Process Engineering problems and deliver solutions

• Provide Process Engineering recommendations to Major Project Operations

• Support specific, regional projects to investigate and deliver optimised solutions

• Support other Process and Process Safety Engineering subject areas within bp Solutions



About you:



BEng, MEng / BSc, MSc holder or international equivalent in Chemical Engineering or relevant engineering subject



It would also be essential that you have:



• Extensive experience in process engineering in the Oil & Gas business

• Knowledge in project management, scheduling, and development of engineering deliverables such as PIDs, PFD, datasheets etc.

• Experience in operational support and coordination of multidiscipline activities

• Solid understanding and application of process hazard analysis (HAZOP, HAZID, LOPA, What If, etc.)

• Good awareness of risk management, including the use of risk barrier diagrams (bow-tie) and risk action plans (RAPs)

• Good understanding of process modelling & simulation and consequence modelling tools

• Deep knowledge in International Process/Process Safety related standards



Desirable criteria:



• Professional accreditation, such as Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or DRE

• Experience of operational support to production assets