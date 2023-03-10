Job summary

About the role

As a Senior Process Engineer, the successful candidate will be the process modeling subject matter expert providing modeling support, including model development and maintenance, to bp’s Production and Operations (P&O) regions and refineries. The focus of this role is to ensure that the process models are fit for purpose and deliver value to the operating entities to ensure safe and reliable operations as well as continued improvement in business performance. The Senior Process Engineer is also expected to work with and coach site and central support engineers to deploy modeling best practices and improve process model usage.

The Process Modeling and Simulations team implement and support world-class process models within an integrated suite of engineering tools in bp to support operational excellence, crude advantage refining and commercial optimization agenda. The tools and processes include unit health monitoring, process modeling, operator training simulators (OTS), and general simulations. The Process Modeling and Simulations team, part of the bp Solutions Engineering, is a centrally located resource for P&O with a global customer and stakeholder base. The Senior Process Engineer role provides a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to develop broad process simulation skills and learn the production and refining process fundamentals. When deployed to squads for flow-to-work support, the Senior Process Engineer will have the opportunity to work with engineers from various organizations in P&O.

Your responsibilities

Provide expert technical support to the maintenance of existing refining process models to ensure that they are up to date and robust.

Provide ad hoc process simulation support to regions, refineries, and projects for operation improvement, process safety evaluation, project evaluation, optimization, etc.

Define and deploys process modeling and simulation best practices.

Collaborate with asset engineers and central support engineers to ensure process simulation tools deliver business value.

Improve existing models and software capability and communicates development needs to Simulation Advisor.

Coach and mentors process engineers to improve modeling and simulation competency within bp. Provides technical training on process simulation and associated tools.

Your experience and qualifications

Proven experience in the refining industry and deep knowledge in major refining processes, such as FCC, hydroprocessing, etc.

Very good knowledge of refining process modeling with common flowsheet simulation software such as Petro-Sim and HYSYS.

Extensive experience in steady state and dynamic simulations.

Experience in supporting refining commercial optimization tools development with process models.

Experience in providing technical support and training across multiple organizational interfaces.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

