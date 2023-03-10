As a Senior Process Engineer, the successful candidate will be the process modeling subject matter expert providing modeling support, including model development and maintenance, to bp’s Production and Operations (P&O) regions and refineries. The focus of this role is to ensure that the process models are fit for purpose and deliver value to the operating entities to ensure safe and reliable operations as well as continued improvement in business performance. The Senior Process Engineer is also expected to work with and coach site and central support engineers to deploy modeling best practices and improve process model usage.
The Process Modeling and Simulations team implement and support world-class process models within an integrated suite of engineering tools in bp to support operational excellence, crude advantage refining and commercial optimization agenda. The tools and processes include unit health monitoring, process modeling, operator training simulators (OTS), and general simulations. The Process Modeling and Simulations team, part of the bp Solutions Engineering, is a centrally located resource for P&O with a global customer and stakeholder base. The Senior Process Engineer role provides a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to develop broad process simulation skills and learn the production and refining process fundamentals. When deployed to squads for flow-to-work support, the Senior Process Engineer will have the opportunity to work with engineers from various organizations in P&O.
