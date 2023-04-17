Senior Process Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.

To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.

The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead.

This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs and vectors. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.

The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development.



The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.



Key accountabilities

Support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.

Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference; own the process engineering and design inputs to key project deliverables, e.g. project execution plan, project schedules, cost estimates, Basis of Design (BoD), HSSE studies etc

Identify and lead technical studies; own key process design decisions and trade-offs

Support the appointed engineering contractors in delivery of their scope during the FEED and detailed engineering ensuring that process design aspects meet bp requirements, and the FEL design intent and ISD principles are preserved

Provide oversight of performance of contractor for process engineering scope.

Support the engineering leadership in compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs including review and endorsement of deviations in process engineering

Acquire, verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from bp sites; enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and Subject Matter Experts and provide technical direction to project team

Supports preparation and participation in key project reviews such as design/P&ID reviews, plot plan, HAZOP, LOPA and environmental reviews and reporting

Liaise with process technology licensors and provide ownership of process design package

Support process design engineering capability and competence through the active mentoring, coaching and training of other process engineers

Essential Education

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent



Essential Experience & Job requirement

Experience as a lead process design engineer in projects across all project stages with an extensive understanding of front end development; or experience as a lead process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas or chemical plants.

Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and sound knowledge of project processes

Knowledge of engineering practices and codes and standards

Experience of operator practices application and importance of such

Strong influencing and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines