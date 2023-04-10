BP AGT is looking for Senior Process Engineer to join in Process & Process Safety Discipline Engineering team who supports delivery of engineering solutions to operational problems.



The technical and leadership aspects of this unique position are ideally suited for a candidate seeking to gain experience in project commissioning/start up and to progress a career on the Engineering or Management career path.



The successful candidate will have opportunity to work closely with front line support of asset operations along with focusing on the broader regional engineering and operations agenda.



Key Accountabilities:

Provide discipline specific engineering support and operating guidance to FSS on equipment and systems in operation including, but not limited to:

Monitor and review health of process equipment and associated operating envelopes, recording, and investigating all SDL/SOL excursions.

Monitor P&PS KPIs and initiates corrective actions as necessary.

Identify production vulnerabilities and optimization opportunities to support production forecast and grow IPC.

Perform/Review/Recommend technical input on Site Operations Procedures (SOPs).

Represent process & process safety engineering in multi-disciplined RCFAs, Continuous Improvement (CI) Initiatives and Incident Investigations.

Provide engineering, technical and logistical support to operations to maintain its safety, production and performance targets (e.g. SORAs, ORAs, SCE inspection deferrals). Participate in risk assessments.

Performs follow-up actions and observations from self-verification checks that are related to P&PS Engineering e.g. Relief system, Barrier Health reviews, Performance standards, etc.

Maintain close relationship with operations team and network relationships with the supporting functions to raise awareness of ongoing operational issues.

Accountable to identify & mitigate safety risks and production vulnerabilities.

Participate in Risk assessments, HAZIDs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, Project HSSE Reviews, etc. as a Senior Operations Process Engineering Representative.

Maintain working knowledge of BP and Industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process systems and process safety.

Actively participate in BP technical networks maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and have close links with specialists and engineers of all disciplines, both within the Region and across other parts of BP.

Serve as a delegate of Process & Process Safety discipline lead and Squad Lead, when required.

Providing technical oversight of design related operability issues, gaps and follow up work from detailed design phase.

Manage vendors and contractors which are utilized to support ongoing projects.