  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Process Engineer

Senior Process Engineer

Senior Process Engineer

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147412BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Senior Process Engineer will provide expert process simulation support to bp's operating assets and major projects, with a focus on the refining high fidelity operator training simulator (digital twin) project delivery and maintenance. High fidelity digital twins in training operators play an important role in maintaining and developing the skill set for running bp’s assets safely and reliably. The successful candidate will mainly be responsible for the development of heat and material balance, dynamic process model development for the digital twins, and leading the testing activities at various project stages, including maintenance. This role provides a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to work closely with subject matter experts from operations, projects, process engineering, and modeling resources from the simulator vendors to gain broad knowledge in different aspects of the digital twins.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead modeling support in the delivery of high-fidelity OTS or digital twins for refining and production processes, including but not limited to steady state heat and materials balance model development and dynamic simulation development and testing.
  • As part of the central OTS team, provide modeling and simulation support to refineries and production regions in the maintenance and upgrade of existing training simulators.
  • Work with site OTS engineers and trainers to sustain the utilization of training simulators in improving skills and capabilities of board operators.
  • Interact with OTS software vendors to ensure the software platforms meet current and future needs.
  • Provide general simulation support to projects as needed.

Essential Experience and Education

  • Bachelor’s degree or higher in Chemical Engineering or relevant science or engineering field.
  • 10+ years’ experience in steady state and dynamic flowsheet simulation of refining processes.
  • Experience with OTS project delivery and/or maintenance is a plus.
  • Experience in developing reactor models for refining or similar chemical processes.
  • Knowledge in major refining processes.
  • Knowledge in process control and common DCS and safety management systems.
  • Some manufacturing experience – demonstrable knowledge of plant operations and process safety concepts.
  • Experience working with technical providers or contractors.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.
  • Excellent communication skills interfacing effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization.
  • Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization.
  • Ability to influence without formal authority.
  • Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.
Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

