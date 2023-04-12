Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Role Synopsis



The Senior Process Engineer will provide expert process simulation support to bp's operating assets and major projects, with a focus on the refining high fidelity operator training simulator (digital twin) project delivery and maintenance. High fidelity digital twins in training operators play an important role in maintaining and developing the skill set for running bp’s assets safely and reliably. The successful candidate will mainly be responsible for the development of heat and material balance, dynamic process model development for the digital twins, and leading the testing activities at various project stages, including maintenance. This role provides a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to work closely with subject matter experts from operations, projects, process engineering, and modeling resources from the simulator vendors to gain broad knowledge in different aspects of the digital twins.



Key Accountabilities

Lead modeling support in the delivery of high-fidelity OTS or digital twins for refining and production processes, including but not limited to steady state heat and materials balance model development and dynamic simulation development and testing.

As part of the central OTS team, provide modeling and simulation support to refineries and production regions in the maintenance and upgrade of existing training simulators.

Work with site OTS engineers and trainers to sustain the utilization of training simulators in improving skills and capabilities of board operators.

Interact with OTS software vendors to ensure the software platforms meet current and future needs.

Provide general simulation support to projects as needed.

Essential Experience and Education

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Chemical Engineering or relevant science or engineering field.

10+ years’ experience in steady state and dynamic flowsheet simulation of refining processes.

Experience with OTS project delivery and/or maintenance is a plus.

Experience in developing reactor models for refining or similar chemical processes.

Knowledge in major refining processes.

Knowledge in process control and common DCS and safety management systems.

Some manufacturing experience – demonstrable knowledge of plant operations and process safety concepts.

Experience working with technical providers or contractors.

Strong written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Excellent communication skills interfacing effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization.

Ability to influence without formal authority.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.