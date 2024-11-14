Senior Process Engineer – Automation CoE

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to lead some of the big challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Job Purpose

Automation is a strategic efficiency and transformation enabler, and there is significant demand for end-to-end process optimisation through automation solutions. The Process Engineer will play a relevant role in process transformation through their ability to analyse a process, identifying optimisation opportunities, and facilitating the delivery of those through the Automation Centre of Completion and relevant business unit.

Key Accountabilities

Through their strong functional and process improvement knowledge, they will support the Process Architects in process optimisation assessments and automation delivery where required (collaborating with GPO’s, Transformation initiatives and product owners)

They will approach all optimisation activities through the traditional “Eliminate, Simplify, Standardise then Automate” approach.

They will autonomously build robust arguments for each automation

The Process Engineer will engage with key customers within the Global Process Owner, Process Template and Transformation teams to hold iterative process assessments for their respective functions or business areas, ensuring alignment on optimisation outcomes (particularly where solutions deviate from global standards, or are considered “tactical” in nature).

The Engineer will collate the automation related pipeline that helps into the Automation CoE

They will be cognizant of strategic system, people or process related initiatives that may influence the timing, value or proposed solution of any automation candidates being considered.

Understand the controls impacts associated with any process re-engineering, ensuring continued consistency to compliance and audit requirements.

Collaborating with GPO’s, Transformation initiatives and product owners to collate automation opportunities

Assist in the execution of continuous improvement projects and/or mentor Project Leads on “Just Do It” and CI 7 Step projects

Hold workshops for process analysis, design and optimization implementation activities

Conduct analysis to define the impact of process improvements, particularly process standardisation initiatives that either improve or enable an automation requirement

Assist in the detailed assessment of medium- to high-complexity automation opportunities in agreement with the Process Architects.

Autonomously assess low and medium complexity automation opportunities.

Build high level solution designs of the to-be solutions. Assist in the detailed solution design of the to-be solutions in collaboration with the technical solution Designers.

Proactively identify and bring together deviations between the “as is” business process and the global standard processes

Support project team and partners in decision making and sign-off of future process designs

Build, amend or update desktop procedures as required and in conjunction with BPM expertise

Ensure appropriate control framework is in place against modified or new process activities

Ensure that all processes are make sure with ISO accreditation (where applicable)

Implement with the tasks outlined in the GBSC EMS/QMS systems (where applicable)

Detailing the businesses requirements for automation (Process Design Document) which will go forward to automation development through the Automation CoE dev/ops model

Ensure required test scripts and governance are in place for all automation implementations (smoke testing, regression and UAT)

Forge and be an excellent partner with customers particularly focusing on a trusted business partner relationship with functional tower leads

Build appropriate levels assurance to key collaborators on the integration of automated activities. Act as primary functional “go-to” contact for automations between the CoE team and business or GBS product owner

Qualification Experience

Bachelor’s degree required with minimum 4 years relevant business experience and knowledge of existing business support activities required; similar job experience gained in a customer-focused business-to-business environment

Minimum 2 years’ experience as an Automation Process Engineer or similar role combining Automation and Process Engineer tasks.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.