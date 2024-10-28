Senior Process Engineer - Automation

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities



• The role is the primary Single Point of Contact for automation opportunities (one or more functional domains) within the GBS Functions and will operate under the mantra of “Eliminate, Simplify, Standardise then Automate”

• Represents automation for the function and supports Automation demand lead in roadmap creation and discovery to delivery journey for automation (Function)

• Acts as SME and takes on medium to high complexity projects.

• Builds and continuously improves processes, tools and frameworks for the assessment of emerging automation opportunities (eg: Celonis process mining, Kryon Process Capture)

• Supports the Automation Demand Lead in Transformation Governance meetings, providing reporting and status updates on emerging, in-flight and delivered automation opportunities

• Ensure that robust business cases are in place against each identified automation opportunity that is put forward for Function Lead approval

• Ensure that accurate documentation on businesses requirements for automation (Process Design Document) are in place prior to submission to the Automation CoE DevOps team

Key Challenges

• Highly fragmented processes and systems

• Diversified range of key stakeholders to engage and support, and their associated priorities

• Scale and complexity of services delivered by GBS

• Breadth of geographical locations and timezones

• Alignment with global process design standards

• Maintaining digital skills relevancy in rapidly evolving technology space

Essential Education

• Bachelor’s degree required

• ACP (Agile) or PMP (Project Management) certified

Essential Experience

• 5 years’ experience of Finance, Customer Service, Procurement or BPO transformation

• Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

• Extensive Project Management experience and track record of bottom line delivery, particularly through technology solutions

• Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

• Deep understanding of Project Management Office processes and project delivery and reporting toolsets

• Demonstrable experience in driving process optimisation through automation

• High degree of personal impact, with excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

• Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts

• Able to work in fast-paced, high-demand and delivery-oriented environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities

• Experienced in building relationships within a cross functional and globally dispersed stakeholder network

Desirable Criteria

• Continuous Improvement Certification e.g. Green Belt.





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



