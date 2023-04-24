Senior Process Engineer - CCUS

Job summary

About us



bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and CCS are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.



CCS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy, and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCS can play a key role to help hard to abate industries decarbonize and transition.



We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner.



To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.



bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities. Expect world-class training and the flexibility to realise your full potential, all while leaving a legacy to be proud of.



Let me tell you about the role



This role is in the Process Engineering team which provides expertise to business development, strategy, operations, projects, training to build capability and engineering technical practices to reduce risks.



The successful candidate will be involved in various activities related to growing bp’s expertise in CCUS for supporting bp’s net zero ambition. Activities will include project ideation, technology evaluations, feasibility studies, Joint Industry Programmes and project engineering support.

What you will be responsible for:

Providing technology assessments and technology recommendations for CCUS projects, together with follow-on verification, by working in an integrated way with the project team.

Providing process engineering expertise for bp’s CCUS projects and operations with special emphasis on carbon capture, transportation, and storage (e.g., licensor evaluation, support design and commissioning).

Undertaking technology assessments, support technology strategy, and provide specialist deliverables as part of agile working, including supporting project ideation.

Supporting efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions.

Providing advice and assurance activities to the hydrogen and CCUS business and to non-operated joint ventures.

Understanding and apply bp practices, industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process engineering.

Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining and sharing a strong awareness of technical learnings and sharing information through close links with specialists and engineers from all disciplines.

Leverage bp internal and industry networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing and application of technical practices. Capture and communicate our knowledge in a formal and structured way.

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Engineering

Experience in one or more of design, commissioning, and operation of carbon capture facilities, transportation, and storage.

Working knowledge of novel CCUS technologies (e.g., Direct Air Capture).

Evaluating new technologies for implementation on a large industrial scale.

Process simulation modelling.

Knowledge of working with licensors in these sectors.

Operations and project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of industrial plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts

Leading activities in Joint Industry Programmes.

Applying and/or developing technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organisation.

Working with technical providers or contractors.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp's ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!