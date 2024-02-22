Senior Process Engineer - CCUS

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and CCUS are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonize the world and create a better future for us all.
CCUS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy, and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCUS can play a key role to help hard to abate industries decarbonize and transition.
We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner.
To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCUS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCUS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCUS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities. Expect world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential, all while leaving a legacy to be proud of.
Role Synopsys
Innovation & Engineering (I&E)-engineering is bp’s centrally based team of expert specialist engineers covering key areas. The I&E-engineering team is a sub-group of I&E which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of engineering, technology and digital applications in production, refining, and low carbon energy. I&E-engineering is critical in supporting major projects and operations to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations.
This role is in the Process Engineering team which provides engineering expertise to business development, strategy, operations, projects, training to build capability and engineering technical practices to reduce risks.
The successful candidate will be involved in various activities related to growing bp’s expertise in CCUS for supporting bp’s net zero ambition. Activities will include project ideation, technology evaluations, feasibility studies, Joint Industry Programs, and project engineering support.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education
A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in engineering
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Carbon, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), Process Engineering, Safety
