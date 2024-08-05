Senior Process Engineer (Crude & Coking)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana is looking for a Senior Process Engineer. This role is the site process engineering authority in their assigned area of responsibility and is a member of the Process Engineering team with significant collaboration with Operations, Commercial, Projects, Turnaround, and central BP Solutions technical teams.

The Senior Process Engineer is expected to develop and maintain in-depth technical knowledge of their area, demonstrate strong leadership abilities, and influence asset technical strategy and priorities at the site. This role sets the example for excellence in process engineering in a refinery, through application of engineering principles to deliver high quality technical outcomes. This role is a technical leader in the Engineering and Technical Services Department and is a key contributor to the development and inspiration of process engineering talent at Whiting.

The Senior Process Engineer is a specialist in multiple technologies and should be able to apply general unit operations experience for engineering support of all assets in the area. This role involves participation and leadership in baseline activities such as unit health monitoring, mentoring, optimization, problem solving, and scope development, in addition to supporting planned or unplanned events such as unit emergencies, turnarounds, project startups, and safety reviews. This role will require working shift / evening / weekend schedules, on occasion.

This role supports safe refinery operations and growing profitability by delivering in the following key accountability areas:

Process Safety Management

Unit and system monitoring

Turnaround/Project support

Unit operations support

Unit and system optimization

Grow capability

Key Accountabilities

Process Safety Management:

Facilitate and serve as a domain expert in risk reviews

Process engineering representation in unit and project HAZOP reviews

Participate in incident investigations and generate recommendations to prevent future occurrence

Proactively identify process and personal safety risks from site or proven experience, and share findings

Maintain knowledge of technology safety standards, participate in gap assessments and gap closure plans

Lead engineering evaluations for action items raised by safety reviews and investigations

Perform MOC (Management of Change) Team Lead evaluations including checklist assignment/review, as delegated by PE Superintendent

Review and endorse P&ID changes, as delegated by PE Superintendent

Unit Operations Support:

Assist process engineers in asset operations support. Apply experience to upskill troubleshooting capabilities and solve problems methodically and efficiently

Assist process engineers in developing operating procedures for the safe startup, shutdown and routine operation of the unit, applying specialized knowledge where applicable

Support environmental compliance improvement initiatives

Lead Process Engineering RCFAs and incorporate recommendations into the site reliability database

Backfill unit process engineering roles, particularly during contingencies and job transitions

Unit and System Monitoring:

Serve as the process engineering unit health monitoring (UHM) “Program Manager”, which carries specific responsibilities for maintaining the integrity of the UHM process in the area

Maintain quality of UHM program by gap assessment vs. technology standards and continuous improvements of existing tools

Participate in unit health reviews with BP Solutions central team and catalyst and chemical vendors

Approve changes to lab test schedules and analytical methods

Forecast catalyst and chemical usage estimates for yearly budget process

Unit and System Optimization:

Support optimization and central teams in the process model and LP submodel update work processes

Provide technical recommendations regarding equipment constraints and catalyst life cycle management

Work with optimization system teams to drive beneficial decisions and realistic delivery targets

Drive energy and CO2 emissions improvements by participating in energy workshops and work with the Energy Engineer

Turnaround and Project Support:

Participate in catalyst bidding and selection activities

Assist process engineers in worklist development, scope rationalization efforts and TAR preparation activities

Turnaround resource planning for process engineering team and applicable third parties

Direct support of process activities during turnaround execution such as startup/shutdown support, as-found inspections, sampling, catalyst loading, vessel internals and final closures

Provide recommendations for TAR deferral evaluations including unit health assessments

Support project commissioning and startup activities

Represent the site process engineering team in project design reviews

Develop scope proposals and cases for project development

Grow Capability:

This is a lead engineer role accountable for mentoring process engineers and improving organizational competence

Serve as the team resource for expertise in simulation, data analysis, and the application of engineering fundamentals for solving technical challenges

Maintain a robust backlog of medium and long-term projects and activities, seeking opportunities to use outside resources to assist

Deliver technical learning – accountable for ensuring technical knowledge is captured, maintained, easily retrievable, and shared appropriately in unit files and technical reports. This role also maintains the technical file system for the team.

Grow professional capability through participation in technology and industry forums inside and outside of BP

Onboarding new engineers of varying skill levels, including unit qualification training

Support intern and recruiting program, including supervision and developing / leading projects

Requirements

BS in Chemical Engineering or related degree

10+ years process engineering experience in industry, or 8+ years in refinery process engineering.

Highly skilled with desktop computer applications (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).

Able to work in the United States without sponsorship. (International relocation is not available.)

Desired Qualifications

Expertise in Crude and Coking Technologies

Functional operations expertise with one or more process units applicable to this role

Experience with commercial optimization, process design and project development

Experience building and maintaining process models, engineering tools, data analysis, and developing health monitoring applications

Experience working with complementary engineering teams such as automation, instrumentation, and reliability

Strong desire for continuous improvement of capabilities with process engineering tools and process modeling software (Hysys, Petro-sim, Palantir, PI Suite, PUHMA, etc.)

Why join us!

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy.

We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time. Apply today!

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to we'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



