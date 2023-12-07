Senior Process Engineer: Energy

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Responsible for providing specialist Process engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
bp Solutions is seeking to recruit a Process Engineer to provides technical support and expertise across P&O to develop and embed best practices enabling P&O to meet their strategic goals including supporting bp’s carbon ambitions Aim 1 and Aim 4. This role is with the central team with a work balance of 3 days per week work from office and 2 days from home. In this role, you will primarily assist the bp Solutions to provide technical support and expertise in energy efficiency and carbon reduction to Production assets worldwide as well as supporting other P&O teams such as refining, production, I&E and HSE&C colleagues. Support will range from developing strategies through technical asset reviews, supporting digital programs to technical support for energy related projects. You will also provide coaching and develop others through mentoring and the delivery of training courses to the P&O organization. The Energy Engineer position is an excellent opportunity to develop / demonstrate capability in influencing at all levels of the organization, building alignment, energizing teams, program management, project development and economic evaluation. The role also provides exposure across P&O. It is a great position to support development of a network and build understanding of refinery operations, production, optimization, maintenance, and projects.
A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering Subject area
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
