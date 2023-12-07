Senior Process Engineer: Energy

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing specialist Process engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

bp Solutions is seeking to recruit a Process Engineer to provides technical support and expertise across P&O to develop and embed best practices enabling P&O to meet their strategic goals including supporting bp’s carbon ambitions Aim 1 and Aim 4. This role is with the central team with a work balance of 3 days per week work from office and 2 days from home. In this role, you will primarily assist the bp Solutions to provide technical support and expertise in energy efficiency and carbon reduction to Production assets worldwide as well as supporting other P&O teams such as refining, production, I&E and HSE&C colleagues. Support will range from developing strategies through technical asset reviews, supporting digital programs to technical support for energy related projects. You will also provide coaching and develop others through mentoring and the delivery of training courses to the P&O organization. The Energy Engineer position is an excellent opportunity to develop / demonstrate capability in influencing at all levels of the organization, building alignment, energizing teams, program management, project development and economic evaluation. The role also provides exposure across P&O. It is a great position to support development of a network and build understanding of refinery operations, production, optimization, maintenance, and projects.



As the Engineer – You will:

Support assets in the development and implementation of standards, practices, and assessment tools for energy

Collaborate in site projects for energy and carbon.

Develop technical guidance documents on recurring technical issues and queries that we receive from sites.

Participate or lead the Energy SDN

Provide Operational support to sites in troubleshooting, optimization, maintenance improvement etc.

Support assets in building energy and carbon bridges

Participate and/or lead workshop to identify energy and carbon opportunities.

Use data to identify and eliminate systematic problems



Key Accountabilities:

Demonstrate leadership for personal and process safety to reduce recordable injuries and to ensure BP captures and learns from incidents and failures.

Provide technical support to bp Aim 1 strategy and targets.

Support the group Greenhouse Gas reduction targets across P&O

Provide technical support to maintain, improve and drive Energy Common Practice to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas across P&O emissions.

Maintain and improve tools, including digital for managing the Energy Management Systems for across P&O

Provide site support to ensure the Energy management systems are embedded and delivering value.

Participate in onsite workshops to identify optimization and project opportunities. Work proactively with sites to evaluate, develop, and implement optimization opportunities to ensure sustainable performance improvement.

Work proactively with P&O sites to identify, evaluate, develop, and implement investment opportunities to deliver real sustainable energy and greenhouse gas reductions

Provide technical guidance to support technology, commercial, strategy and projects that underpin site business improvement plans.

Assess innovative technologies regarding technical readiness for implementation, defining risks and mitigations for the first implementations, etc.

Drive implementation of industry and bp standards balancing long-term and short-term value creation, compliance, and loss avoidance wile support bp carbon ambition

Develop the skills to capture and communicate our knowledge in a formal and structured way such as by participating in peer assist discussions, contributing to the Q&A forum, and capturing findings in BP’s technical handbook.

Understand the foundations of agile work process and to affect the “way we work “by utilizing agile techniques such ADO boards and sprints.

Grow the capabilities of site-based energy engineers. Provide training and development guidance where appropriate



Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering Subject area



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

10+ years of experience in Oil and Gas business

Understanding of production operations and how operations impact energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions

Experience with providing technical support for energy efficiency at an asset.

Experience managing an energy program in a manufacturing environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Ability to articulate and calculate the business case for energy and carbon reduction ideas.

Ability to build and maintain relationships and interact effectively with all levels within the organization.

Ability to influence without formal authority.

Ability to work in a central broad ranging role rather than a site-based role function.

Ability to collate broad ranging information and input on strategic decision.



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.