Senior Process Engineer - Green Hydrogen

Job summary

About us



bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.



We’re focussing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can.



As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.



We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner.



To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.



bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities. Expect world-class training and the flexibility to realise your full potential, all while leaving a legacy to be proud of.



Apply now for life-changing roles with far-reaching impacts.

Let me tell you about the role



This role is within the Process Engineering team which provides expertise to business development, strategy, operations, and projects for green hydrogen.



You will be involved in value generating activities for green hydrogen production and integration across the hydrogen value chain: provide green hydrogen specialist input into project origination, feasibility studies, technology evaluations, project support, Joint Industry Practice (JIPs), and lead test centre work.





What you will be responsible for:



Providing process engineering expertise in green hydrogen (e.g., analysing, solving issues, identifying and mitigating risks, optimizing operating eﬃciency and supporting process designs).

Ensuring process engineering risks are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions.

Leading feasibility work, techno-economic evaluations, technology assessments, technical due diligence on start-up investments, support technology strategy and roadmaps, provide specialist deliverables as part of agile working, technical support to projects, including supporting project origination and be bp’s representative on JIPs.

Leading on technology evaluations, be part of project ideation squads and provide subject matter expertise as part of projects.

Providing advice and assurance to bp’s operations for hydrogen businesses.

Advancing learning by contributing to bp practices, knowledge, learnings, and industry standards.

Building process engineering and hydrogen capability through coaching and training.

Deep understanding of green hydrogen processes and equipment design, for both electrolyzers and balance of stack, including working knowledge of balance of plant.

Demonstrable knowledge of electrolyzer plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts.

Evaluation and technical due diligence of new electrolyzer technologies and processes.

Apply and influence green hydrogen technical practices, codes, and standards for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Broad experience across the hydrogen value chain, hydrogen conversion technologies, evaluate new technologies, JIP involvement, and start-up companies.

Green hydrogen technology applications, tender reviews, commissioning, and electrolyzer standardization and speciﬁcations.

Knowledge of low carbon hydrogen production from other technologies and feedstocks.

Interaction and optimisation green hydrogen production with hydrogen vectors and derivatives.

Technology readiness level (TRL) assessments.

Collaborating with technology providers and/or engineering contractors.



Why join us!



This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!



With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​



We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!