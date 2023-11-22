Senior Process Engineer - Green Hydrogen

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



I&E Engineering has a centrally based team of experienced specialist engineers covering key fields supporting refining, production, and low carbon energy. The Engineering team is a sub-group of Innovation and Engineering which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of Engineering, technology, and digital applications. I&E Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects and growth areas like CCUS, hydrogen and wind.The Process & Process Safety (P&PS) team within I&E Engineering supports operations, projects, process tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is in the Process Engineering field team which provides process engineering expertise to operations and projects including bp’s exciting new growth areas e.g., CCUS, hydrogen and wind.The successful candidate for the role will be involved in various activities: support project ideation, specialist electrolyser support to projects through development, electrolsyer decision process, design process, testing, commissioning and operations, support JIPs, provide specialist guidance to technology evaluations and technology development programmes, support test center work and specialist recommendations to feasibility studies.



Provide electrolyser technology assessments and technology recommendations for hydrogen projects, together with follow-on verification, by working in an integrated way with the project team.

Provide electrolyser process engineering expertise for bp’s green hydrogen projects (e.g., specification production, equipment supplier proposal evaluation, support design reviews and studies, testing and commissioning).

Undertake technology assessments, support technology strategy and technology roadmap development, and provide specialistoutcomes as part of agile working, including supporting green hydrogen project ideation and green hydrogen modelling.

Supports efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions. Apply sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects working in collaboration with other fields, subfunctions, contractors, relevant operations/maintenance personnel, Subject Matter Experts and Advisors.

Provide advice and assurance activities to operating functions (e.g., Production & Operations, Non-Operated Joint Ventures) for the CCUS & hydrogen business.

Understand and apply bp practices (e.g., ETPs), industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process engineering.

Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining and sharing a strong awareness of technical findings and sharing information through close links with specialists and engineers from all fields.

Build capability in the areas of process engineering for green hydrogen systems by coaching, mentoring and training bp engineers.

Leverage bp internal and industry networks to drive continuous improvement and application of technical practices. Capture and communicate our knowledge and findings in a formal and structured way.

Essential Experience

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Science, or equivalent.

Experience in one or more of design, commissioning, and operation of industrial scale hydrogen by electrolysis plants.

Experience evaluating new electrolyser technologies for implementation on a large industrial scale and strong understanding of electrochemistry.

In depth knowledge of leading electrolyser equipment providers, balance of stack and associated balance of plant.

Strong understanding of current electrolyser key performance indicators and industry improvements.

Operations and project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of industrial plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts.

Knowledge of hydrogen value chain and hydrogen conversion technologies.

Experience in leading activities in Joint Industry Programmes.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for leading the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Interface effectively with various teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other co-workers, contractors, and teams including relevant operations personnel as required.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

Experience working with technical providers or contractors.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

Desirable Experience

Knowledge of Industry codes & standards and how to apply them

Experience with Technology Readiness Level (TRL) assessments

Agile scrum experience (e.g. squad, sprints, Kanban board)

Ability to multitask and lead workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality

Highly motivated self-starter who can work independently, and work as a member of a cohesive team

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



