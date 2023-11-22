Senior Process Engineer - Green Hydrogen

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
I&E Engineering has a centrally based team of experienced specialist engineers covering key fields supporting refining, production, and low carbon energy. The Engineering team is a sub-group of Innovation and Engineering which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of Engineering, technology, and digital applications. I&E Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects and growth areas like CCUS, hydrogen and wind.
Provide electrolyser technology assessments and technology recommendations for hydrogen projects, together with follow-on verification, by working in an integrated way with the project team.
Provide electrolyser process engineering expertise for bp’s green hydrogen projects (e.g., specification production, equipment supplier proposal evaluation, support design reviews and studies, testing and commissioning).
Undertake technology assessments, support technology strategy and technology roadmap development, and provide specialistoutcomes as part of agile working, including supporting green hydrogen project ideation and green hydrogen modelling.
Supports efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions. Apply sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects working in collaboration with other fields, subfunctions, contractors, relevant operations/maintenance personnel, Subject Matter Experts and Advisors.
Provide advice and assurance activities to operating functions (e.g., Production & Operations, Non-Operated Joint Ventures) for the CCUS & hydrogen business.
Understand and apply bp practices (e.g., ETPs), industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process engineering.
Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining and sharing a strong awareness of technical findings and sharing information through close links with specialists and engineers from all fields.
Build capability in the areas of process engineering for green hydrogen systems by coaching, mentoring and training bp engineers.
Leverage bp internal and industry networks to drive continuous improvement and application of technical practices. Capture and communicate our knowledge and findings in a formal and structured way.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
