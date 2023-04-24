Senior Process Engineer - Hydrogen Vectors

Job summary

Let me tell you about the role



This role is in the Process Engineering team which provides expertise to business development, strategy, operations, projects, training to build capability and engineering technical practices to reduce risks.



The successful candidate will be involved in various activities related to growing bp’s expertise in hydrogen for energy uses. In particular, the individual will take an active role in hydrogen vectors (e.g., liquified hydrogen, methanol, ammonia, liquid organic hydrogen carriers) and their associated storage and transportation. Activities will include project ideation, technology evaluations, feasibility studies, Joint Industry Programmes and project engineering support.

What you will be responsible for:

Providing technology assessments and technology recommendations for hydrogen projects, together with follow-on verification, by working in an integrated way with the project team.

Providing process engineering expertise for bp’s hydrogen projects and operations with special emphasis on hydrogen storage and transportation (e.g., licensor evaluation, support design and commissioning).

Undertaking technology assessments, support technology strategy, and provide specialist deliverables as part of agile working, including supporting project ideation.

Support efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions.

Understand and apply bp practices (e.g., ETPs), industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process engineering.

Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining and sharing a strong awareness of technical learnings and sharing information through close links with specialists and engineers from all disciplines.

Build capability in the areas of process engineering for hydrogen storage and transport systems by coaching, mentoring, and training bp engineers.

Leverage bp internal and industry networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing and application of technical practices. Capture and communicate our knowledge in a formal and structured way.

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Engineering

Experience in one or more of design, commissioning, and operation of industrial scale hydrogen generation plants and hydrogen conversion such as ammonia and methanol.

Working knowledge of novel hydrogen transportation and storage routes such as: Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers, metal hydrides, liquefaction.

Experience evaluating new technologies for implementation on a large industrial scale.

Knowledge of working with licensors in these sectors.

Demonstrable knowledge of industrial plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts.

Experience in leading activities in Joint Industry Programmes.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organisation. Proactively interacting with other disciplines, subfunctions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Experience working with technical providers or contractors.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp's ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!