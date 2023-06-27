This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for providing specialist Process engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing specialist Process engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



About the role

In this role you will provide expert Process Engineering support to all of bp's production assets located globally. As a central discipline senior process engineer, you will deliver the highest priority work across all bp's production assets, to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and drive efficiency and reliability towards net zero operations.

This role is a 12 month FTC position providing maternity leave cover

What you will deliver

You will work on a broad range of challenges using a variety of working techniques, leading focused process studies, and as part of large multi-discipline agile squads to investigate and resolve complex production issues.

The wide variety of work is dependent on the support the regions require, but will include short-term flow-to-work support such as:

Identifying causes for operational upsets and formulating solutions to deliver resilient hydrocarbons.

Leading/completing process system de-bottlenecking studies to increase operating capacity beyond nameplate.

Studying options to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

You may also have opportunity to:

Lead/work in an agile squad using Scrum/Kanban to overcome a range of challenges and improve an asset's production

Leverage Process Modelling tools (Hysys, Vertex, MySep, Olga, AFT Impulse) to analyse complex Process Engineering problems and deliver solutions

Provide Process Engineering input to Major Project Operations

Support specific, regional projects to investigate and deliver optimised solutions

Be deployed to support other Process and Process Safety Engineering disciplines within bp Solutions

The solutions you deliver will often require you to work using agile practices, engage closely with bp's diverse global production assets, and work independently with teams, sometimes necessitating international travel to engage and collaborate face-to-face with these teams, requiring strong organisational, inter-personal and communication skills.

As a senior member of the team, you will also work closely with junior team members to verify quality, improve consistency and increase capability in others through coaching and mentoring.

What you will need to be successful

BEng, MEng / BSc, MSc or international equivalent in Chemical Engineering or relevant engineering subject.

Strong preference that you have a professional accreditation, such as Chartered Engineer

Experience in process engineering within an upstream Oil & Gas environment.

Experience of operational support to production assets is beneficial.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



