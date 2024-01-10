Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing specialist Process engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



The Senior Process Engineer provides technical expertise for BP’s refineries, working with site engineering and operations groups to improve process safety, reliability, and commercial performance of Catalytic Reformers and Isomerization units. This role works with the Hydroprocessing and Reforming Discipline Leader in the Engineering, Maintenance, and Reliability branch of BP-Solutions and is a key leader in the Reforming and Isom Sub Discipline Networks (SDN).

The successful candidate will need to be self-motivated and capable of working independently and virtually within the geographically dispersed team.

Additionally, bp Solutions central engineers connect with other technical organizations within the company like Innovation and Engineering to tackle questions around Low Carbon Refining initiatives and new energy efforts such as H2 vectors.



Provide focused support for Reforming and Isomerization units including process optimization, troubleshooting, start-up and shutdown, and turnarounds.

Lead medium and long-term initiatives for process improvements, application of safety standards, project evaluation and assurance, and implementation of new technology options.

Develop and lead technical training and mentoring for refinery engineers and operating staff. Deliver training for structured early career development curriculum.

Facilitate peer assist discussions, supporting the Q&A forum, and making additions to BP’s technical handbook.

Provide technical leadership for the planning and execution of unit turnarounds (TARs), including scope definition, procedure reviews, equipment inspection, sample analyses, and reactor catalyst loading and unloading

Collaborate with the Technology licensors for Reforming and Isomerization processes

Provide oversight and commentary on Unit Health Monitoring



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in science or engineering 10 years or more of refining experience.

Experience providing technical support for the operation and/or optimization of a Reforming or Isomerization unit.

Abilities in problem solving and interpersonal skills are required. Candidate’s background should reveal success in improving safety, reliability, and commercial performance of refining units.

Familiarity with multiple Reforming and Isomerization technologies

Experience with end to end catalyst life cycle management, including procurement/bidding process

Knowledge of Continuous Improvement (CI) techniques and Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCA),

Exposure to Management of Change (MoC) and process safety methodologies such as Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP), Layer of Protection

An understanding of commercial impact from refining unit performance and how this affects operating strategy.

Understanding of gasoline blending or Petrochemical dispositions for the products from Reforming or Isomerization units

Process modelling skills using a flowsheet application such as Petro-Sim or Hysys.



We pay $143,000.00 - $204,000.00 - $265,000.00 USD Annual *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer paid vacation depending on your years of relevant proven experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. Learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.