Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Bp is looking for Senior Process engineer is responsible for designing, optimizing, and troubleshooting manufacturing processes within the organization. The ideal candidate will process a strong understanding of chemical engineering principles, manufacturing operations and process control.

Job location is Gemlik plant, Bursa.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

In this role you will (be):

To ensure that all blending/filling operations in the operation areas of the Gemlik plant are carried out in accordance with legal obligations, company HSSE policies and standards.

To work in accordance with the standard operating procedures and work instructions in line with the planned blending/filling orders and to fulfill the requirements in order to achieve the daily blending/filling target.

Working in coordination with Quality, Engineering, Continuous Improvement, HSSE departments

Working in coordination with line leaders and blending/tank farm leads.

Design and develop new or improved manufacturing processes.

Optimize existing processes to improve efficiency, quality, and safety.

Troubleshoot and resolve process issues.

Perform surveillance and monitoring of the full production system to understand performance, identify operating limit excursions, anomalies, and opportunities.

Develop and implement process control strategies to maintain process stability.

Document processes and procedures to ensure consistency and knowledge transfer.

Stay abreast of industry best practices and emerging technologies.

Support continuous improvement initiatives to enhance process performance.

Follow up Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE) scores and attend and support CI projects to provide efficiency on filling lines.

Act as Loading Master in line with BP Shipping Standards and Marine Guidelines

Participate in process safety management and risk assessment programs (HITRA, L2TRA)

Assures any work that is going to be conducted within the area of responsibility is in full compliance with BP’s CoW (Control of Work) procedures. Attends all Level 2 (high risk) risk assessments together with the rest of CoW team.

To monitor the continuity of the line by working with the production planning coordinator

Attend daily based FSA meetings with operational performance specialist and review reason codes and find sustainable solutions fit for future

To work closely with the reliability engineer to evaluate the equipment that needs to be replaced or renewed in the CAPEX plan, taking into account long-term capacity demands and end of life of the machines.

Recording and evaluating relevant process data and key figures, as well as creating analyzes and statistics.

Implementing continuous improvement systems focused on efficiency, process design and digitalization, participating in core activities.

Creation and evaluation of change requests according to Change Management (role as initiator or member of the review team)

Education:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in chemical engineering or a related field

3+ years of experience in process engineering or related role

Experience:

Strong knowledge of chemical engineering principles, including thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and mass transfer

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work, a fast-paced manufacturing environment.

Experienced with process control systems (e.g. DCS, PLC)

Self-motivated and have good organizational and time management skills.

Knowledge of six sigma or other improvement methodologies

Experience with regulatory compliance (e.g. ISO, IATF)



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



