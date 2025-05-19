Senior Process Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.

What you will deliver:

Delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of an HSSE culture aligned with the goals of Applied Sciences and Technology in particular, and bp in general.

Lead work, with business and technology colleagues, to identify needs and opportunities involving process engineering, and deliver results and insights to meet these needs.

Take the technical lead in early technology appraisal studies and/or due diligence studies, including techno-economic assessments.

Design and contribute to the successful execution of process development and modelling work, and the communication of results, to meet the needs of defined programmes, conceptual designs, or active projects, including with industrial partners or third parties.

Develop others by mentoring junior engineers and proactively sharing expertise and interests with others.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

Bachelors or higher degree in Chemical Engineering with a strong grasp of underlying fundamentals of physics, reaction engineering, kinetics, and various process technologies.

8+ years of demonstrated professional experience

A background which mixes deep understanding of chemical engineering fundamentals with practical, large scale experience in a chemical or refining manufacturing environment.

A personal understanding of new areas of process technology based on bp relationships, internal documents and the academic literature.

Setting the scope of research programmes and leading studies to understand technical challenges faced by bp businesses, particularly the techno-economic assessment of new conversion technologies.

Designing detailed experimental plans, participating in the operation of experimental units, and analyzing the results.

Developing conceptual and mathematical models and applying them to deliver insight into research programmes.

Undertaking technical due diligence studies in support of venturing opportunities

Conceptual design flow sheeting and process simulation - ASPEN+, PetroSIM or similar

Good to have experiences/skills:

Prior experience working in the renewable / low carbon fuels space

Practical experience operating, troubleshooting, and designing of larger unit operations; examples could include fixed bed reactors, hydrogen production, syngas production, fermentation, carbon-capture, compression, fired operations

Pilot and demonstration scale operations management or direct experience

Prior demonstrated experience in scaling / commercializing new process technologies.

Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis (Inactive), Chemical Engineering Fundamentals, Chemical Engineering Technology, Chemical kinetic modelling, Chemical Reaction Engineering (CRE), Chemicals, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Group Problem Solving, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership {+ 4 more}



