Senior Process Engineer - TSI

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.



Job Description:

Intent

The Senior Refinery Process Engineer (TSI) is responsible for expertise and input into decision making to ensure the safe, efficient, and reliable operations with respect to desalting, wastewater treatment, emulsion, pour-point, utilities, bio feedstock quality and pretreatment, and laboratory analysis for product quality. A leadership role providing guidance and mentoring for the Refinery Process Engineering team to ensure development.

This role supports Refinery operations with Process and Production Chemistry insights across several regions to optimize output production and maintain compliance with industry standards and regulations, and early adoption of best practices and innovations present on the industry. Working with various disciplines, sub-functions, and contractors, the Senior Refinery Process Engineer responds to process-related challenges, implementation of practical solutions, emphasizing risk reduction, production streamlining, defect elimination ensuring standardization of monitoring of process and production chemistry threats & barrier health as required. The role will participate / lead in codifying best practices and continuous improvement into technical standards, support their implementation and self verification across operating entities

Responsibilities

Core Responsibilities:

Provide Process Engineering and Production Chemistry expertise for teams & squads across P&O (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, TAR) as required to handle threats .

. Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to handle risk , production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations. Lead team , provide training and supervision of internal and contracted personnel, visible leadership and behaviors, and continuous improvement.

, provide training and supervision of internal and contracted personnel, visible leadership and behaviors, and continuous improvement. Provide capability and support for refinery operations, process efficiency, lead on emulsions and desalting, wastewater and water utilities and product quality.

Corrosion Prevention and Control: Collaborating with Integrity Management teams to provide capability and support to handle corrosion threats.

Integrity Management teams to provide capability and support to corrosion threats. Provide support for all refinery or process related production chemistry trouble shooting or incident investigations.

Support Bio feedstock technical assessment and Bio feedstock pretreatment operation solving and optimization

and optimization Ensure processes meet environmental regulations to minimize or eliminate impact on the environment.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Contribute to handle and continue improving our refining CMS strategy and contract performance.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Support staff development of junior engineers

Education

Must have education requirements:

Degree Process or Chemical Engineering or related discipline (mechanical or civil engineering)

Must have certifications:

Working towards professional accreditation (Professional or Chartered Engineer, Chartered Chemist)

Preferred education/certifications

Chartered Chemist, Professional or Chartered Engineer

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years’ experience working in the field of Production Chemistry in refining operations.

Total years of experience:

14+ years’ experience working in the field of Process Engineering in refining operations.

Must have experiences/skills:

Technical understanding of process and process safety engineering, working knowledge of process hazard analysis, understanding of process modelling tools, good understanding of risk management.

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for P&PS engineering.

Refinery operations experience with relevant production chemistry or engineering roles

Deep technical expertise related to desalting, water utilities and wastewater disposal / product quality analysis

Experience in Biofuel production, process of producing feedstock for various products

Experience in pretreatment in Biofuel feedstock, reactions, product purification

Experience in bringing value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

People leadership, collaboration and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries

and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries Familiar with process design, process safety and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Influencing and good communication skills

Coaching and mentoring mentality

Good to have experiences/skills:

Integrity management in oil and gas projects.

Skills in digital to enhance Production Chemistry monitoring.

Experience in Biofuel production, process of producing feedstock for various products

Experience in pretreatment in Biofuel feedstock, reactions, product purification

Advanced knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization.

Customer service mentality

Travel requirements - ​30-40%



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.