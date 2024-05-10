Senior Process Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsys

Innovation & Engineering (I&E)-engineering is bp’s centrally based team of expert specialist engineers covering key disciplines. The I&E-engineering team is a sub-group of I&E which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of engineering, technology and digital applications in production, refining, and low carbon energy. I&E-engineering is critical in supporting major projects and operations to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations.

This role is in the process engineering team which provides expertise to business development, strategy, operations, projects, training to build capability and engineering technical practices to reduce risks. The process engineering team provides technical guidance and support to bp’s businesses worldwide and hosts subject matter experts in process engineering. The role of the team is to provide expert consultancy, to prepare and maintain company practices, to drive continuous improvement in design and operations, to provide coaching and development through training courses and to participate in industry and other external commitments.

We are seeking a process engineer with expertise in pressure relief and disposal systems (e.g., overpressure protection and depressurization) to join our team. The successful candidate will be involved in various activities related to pressure relief and disposal systems: provide technical input to major projects and operating assets, active participation in development/update of internal and external engineering practices and build internal capability in relief and disposal systems.

Key accountabilities

Project & Operations Support:

Support engineering analysis and assurance in relief, disposal and depressurization systems as a subject matter expert in these areas.

Provide advice and technical assurance relative to overpressure protection and relief to projects and operations (including non-operated joint ventures).

Lead pressure relief systems reviews for major capital projects to provided additional layer of assurance on the relief and disposal systems design.

Develop engineering work scope and deliverables for engineering contractors and suppliers.

Support efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and driven solutions.

Apply sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects working in collaboration with other disciplines, sub-functions, contractors, relevant operations/maintenance personnel, subject matter experts and advisors (e.g., Pressure Relief Systems Advisor).

Engineering Practices:

Understand and apply bp practices (e.g., ETPs), industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to overpressure protection and depressurization.

Hold expert knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations relevant to flare, relief, and disposal/depressurization systems.

Develop and maintain written company practices and embed continuous improvement.

Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining and sharing a strong awareness of technical findings and sharing information through close links with specialists and engineers from all fields.

Building Capabilities:

Develop competence across engineering field relative to pressure relief and disposal systems.

Build process engineering capability in relief and depressurization by coaching, mentoring, and training bp engineers.

Leverage bp internal and industry networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing and application of technical practices. Gain and communicate our knowledge in a formal and structured way.

Essential Education

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in engineering with 12+ years of experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Deep knowledge, use, and development of bp (or company) and industry standards related to pressure relief systems.

Extensive experience in pressure relief systems (e.g., preferably 10 years or more). Demonstrated experience with pressure relief lifecycle management (e.g., Management of Change), risk assessment, and independent reviews of relief systems.

Specialist knowledge of and familiarity with using a variety of pressure relief systems and process simulation modelling tools currently used within the energy industry.

Design and operational knowledge of the principal operations within the field of pressure relief and disposal systems.

Operations and project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of industrial plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts.

Experience in leading activities in industry standards and Joint Industry Programs.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for leading the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Interface effectively with multi-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other disciplines, sub-functions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

Experience working with technical providers or contractors.

Excellent organizational and planning skills.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 10%.

