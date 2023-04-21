Senior Process Engineer - Water

Job summary

I&E Engineering has a centrally based team of experienced specialist engineers covering key Refining and Production subject areas. The Engineering team is a sub-group of Innovation and Engineering which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of Engineering, technology and digital applications. I&E Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects and growth areas like renewable energy.

The Process & Process Safety (P&PS) team within I&E Engineering supports operations, projects, process tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is in the Process Engineering team which provides process engineering expertise to operations and projects including bp’s new growth areas e.g. CCUS, hydrogen and wind.

This role will support engineering technical service work in the areas of water treatment and usage, desalination, cooling water for green and blue hydrogen and other forms of hydrogen generation. They will assess water and water treatment technologies to support our businesses to meet our water aims. The role will support agile squad(s) endorsed by the Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) business and will be involved in various activities: support project conceptualization, support JIPs, provide specialist recommendations to technology evaluations, feasibility studies and project support.

Provide process engineering expertise in particular in the area of water treatment (e.g. analysing, problem solving, identifying/mitigating risks, optimising operating efficiency and supporting process designs).

Supports efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled and reduced to deliver safe solutions.

Apply sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects working in collaboration with other teams, sub-functions, contractors, relevant operations/maintenance personnel, Subject Matter Experts and Advisors.

Lead technology evaluations and JIPs, consider overall water usage and discharge on projects and assets from a sustainability perspective and to align with bp aims. Support the hydrogen technology strategy.

Provide advice and assurance activities to operating functions (e.g. Production & Operations, Non-Operated Joint Ventures) for both hydrocarbon-base production and processing as well as renewable energy, the CCUS & hydrogen business.

Understand and apply bp practices (e.g. ETPs), industry codes, standards and regulations relevant to process engineering.

Advance learning by contributing to the support of bp practices (e.g. ETPs), ConneXus knowledge/findings and industry standards.

Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining and sharing a strong awareness of technical takeaways and sharing information through close links with specialists and engineers from all subject areas.

Build capability in the areas of process engineering (related to water treatment) by

Crucial Experience and Requirements

Industrial water and/or wastewater treatment. Desalination and cooling water experience (e.g. design, operation, optimization, problem solving, compliance). Novel approaches to water usage.

Operations and project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams

Interface effectively with multi-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other subject areas, sub-functions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Self-motivated and have good organizational and time management skills.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

Desirable Criteria

Understanding of hydrogen processes and equipment design including transport and storage.

Hydrogen value chain, hydrogen conversion technologies.

Technology reviews, licensor evaluations.

Technology Readiness Level (TRL) assessment.

Industry codes & standards, project specifications.

Agile scrum experience (e.g. squad, sprints, Kanban board).

Ability to multitask and manage workload to meet multiple target dates without sacrificing quality.

Highly motivated self-starter who can work independently, and work as a member of a cohesive team.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

